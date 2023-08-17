‘The Ding Dongs’: When that doorbell rings, watch out

They’re not welcome. Neither are the intrusive thoughts all three reveal during their tense stand-off, which grips the viewer for the duration.

The stage floor is otherwise bare at the beginning of “The Ding Dongs,” the comic thriller that runs through Aug. 27 at the Gloucester Stage Company. The couple who show up on this imaginary doorstep, Joe and Natalie, invite themselves into homeowner Redelmo’s living room.

A pink doormat sits at an angle in the center of the floor. It does not say “Welcome.”

Written by Brenda Withers, who co-wrote the play “Matt & Ben” with Mindy Kaling, “The Ding Dongs” premiered over a decade ago at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre. Withers went on to co-found the Harbor Stage Company.

This newly updated version of her play premiered at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, N.Y., last winter. (All three performers from that production reprise their roles here.) The drama centers on themes of personal property and boundaries. The interlopers are masters of gaslighting. It feels all too sadly relevant.

According to Redelmo (the multiple Elliot Norton Award-winning Nael Nacer), he’s caring for his late brother’s kids. They’re supposed to be on their way home from school, though we never see them.

Natalie, a martial artist of persuasion played by Erica Steinhagen, and her partner, the bantamweight chatterbox Joe (Karl Gregory), ring Redelmo’s doorbell and talk their way into his house. Joe grew up in the home, they insist, though their versions of the story are pocked with holes.

The actors replace the doormat with a throw rug to indicate they’re now in the living room. Things between Redelmo and his visitors have already grown weird when a series of packages begin arriving, addressed to the couple.

“I want to know what is going on!” Redelmo demands. Don’t we all, the couple effectively replies. Don’t we all.

Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw, the theater’s artistic director, “The Ding Dongs” is minimalism in service of the playwright’s maximal provocation. It’s very funny — Gregory in particular, who can look disturbingly like Ron DeSantis, is a buckshot spray of neurosis, unctuousness, and increasing hysteria.

Eventually, the put-upon Redelmo steals his way across the room and ducks through a doorway. There’s a small side table hardly visible to most of the audience, holding a couple of Hummel figurines and a few books (“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”). Redelmo retrieves a boxcutter from the table and begins brandishing it at his unwanted guests.

By the time the boxes start to jostle of their own accord and Natalie delivers a climactic monologue, suggesting that the couple have suffered their own home invasion, we can’t be sure whose nightmare we’re in. Are the visitors crazy, or just desperate? Is Redelmo the quiet, conscientious man he appears to be? Whose demons are in those boxes?

Like the spare stage, the sound design (by Julian Crocamo) is nearly non-existent, yet quite effective. We hear the “ding dongs” of the doorbell each time a delivery arrives. The eerie chiming of an unseen grandfather clock.

There’s just one bit of music, and it comes at the end, when Gary Jules’s sullen version of “Mad World” plays to usher the crowd back to the real world outside: “And I find it kind of funny, I find it kind of sad/The dreams in which I’m dying are the best I’ve ever had.”

Earlier, Natalie responds to Redelmo’s protest that he didn’t order all those packages. She didn’t order sleepless nights, either, she reasons, but they’re hers now.

Like a bad dream, “The Ding Dongs” may stay with you long after you’ve left the theater. In a good way, of course.

THE DING DONGS

At Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. Written by Brenda Withers. Through Aug. 27. Tickets $15-67. 978-281-4433 or gloucesterstage.com