At Fenway ‘Last Night,’ musical chameleon Morgan Wallen brought it home

Wallen’s everyman persona is accentuated by his voice, which has a buzzsaw quality to it that’s emphasized by the Tennessee drawl he salutes in the strutting “The Way I Talk.” It’s an ideal shot-chaser combo for his tales of heartbreak and steadfastness. On Wednesday, his high-energy performance alternately emphasized his voice’s muscular and tender qualities, with songs like the set-opening rocker “Up Down” showing how his wail can flourish into something stadium-sized, and offerings like the harmony-rich “One Thing At A Time” cut “Thought You Should Know”—written as a tribute to his mother—displaying his softer side.

For nearly half of this year’s 33 weeks, the No. 1 song in the U.S. has been “Last Night,” a midtempo breakup-to-makeup chronicle performed by the country singer Morgan Wallen. Wallen, who headlined Fenway Park on Wednesday in the first show of a three-night run, has been one of Nashville’s biggest stars of this decade, with two albums—this year’s “One Thing At A Time” and 2021′s “Dangerous: The Double Album”—in the top ten of the Billboard 200 and a slew of singles that have achieved country-crossover status.

His records also portray him as a musical chameleon who treats albums more like “what I’m into now” playlists; they bring different genres together under the rubric of “country,” which involves tying those styles together with musical touches like slide guitars and lyrics about late nights, small towns, and the “never gonna settle on down girls” that he salutes on the lusty “One Thing” cut “Cowgirls.” That track’s quick-hitting trap snares allude to his interest in hip-hop, which he’s also flaunted on his collaborations with the Chicago drill MC Lil Durk; elsewhere, his voice nestles into pungent tracks that recall the softer side of the early-’00s nu-metal explosion, while the title track of “One Thing” has bubbly guitars that recall the moment when New Wave was on the verge of commandeering mainstream rock.

Over his nearly two-hour set on Wednesday, Wallen and his band briskly tore through 25 songs, bringing in openers HARDY and Ernest for duet spots and hustling around the stage to take high fives from the sing-along-ready crowd. He seemed humbled by the Fenway setting; he noted he’d also played the Red Sox home in 2018, when he was first on a bill headlined by the bro-country standard-bearer Luke Bryan, and when he played the rueful “98 Braves,” a “One Thing” track that compares a busted-up relationship to the late-’90s team that tore up the National League East but didn’t reach the World Series, he seemed awed by where his full-circle journey had brought him.

