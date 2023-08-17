Former Harvard president Drew Gilpin Faust wrote her memoir, ‘Necessary Trouble,’ as both a reminder and a measure of hope

I think of the book as both history and memoir: a story about my life up to age 21 (I was born in 1947) but at the same time an exploration of the world around me, of the context in which that life took place. History is about choices and about how individuals make those choices within the structures and circumstances in which they find themselves. “Necessary Trouble” illuminates what those choices looked like to one girl trying to become a person during two decades of rapid transformation and powerful reaction in American life. The 1950s and 1960s were a time when ideas and even movements were emerging to challenge assumptions about race, gender, and privilege that my parents and grandparents had believed to be immutable; a time when new possibilities opened paths for me that my mother and grandmother could not have imagined. It was a time that inaugurated many of the changes — and divisions — we grapple with still.

As a historian, I have spent much of my life listening to voices from the past. Now, in my new book, “ Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury ,” I seek to be one of those voices, telling a story of an era that is known to fewer and fewer people alive today. Yet it was a world we need to remember and understand because its hopes and its struggles have so profoundly shaped the troubled moment in which we find ourselves. It is time for me not just to listen but to tell.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Former Harvard University President Drew Faust's "Necessary Trouble," combines history and memoir. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

I grew up in segregated Virginia with the expectation that as a little white girl I should learn to be a lady — a role that required constricting clothing as well as constricted opportunities. I was not given the same freedoms as my three brothers, and my mother repeatedly explained, “This is a man’s world, sweetie, and the sooner you figure that out the better off you will be.” This seemed totally unfair — yet I soon noticed that there were those around me treated far more unjustly. “I am nine years old and I am white, but I have many feelings about segregation,” I wrote President Eisenhower in 1957. “Please Mr Eisenhower,” I entreated, “please try and have schools and other things accept colored people.”

Advertisement

In an era when the consummate purpose of child-rearing was to produce young people who were “well-adjusted,” I did not want to adjust to the world for which I was being prepared. But change was coming. Brown v Board, the Montgomery Bus boycott, Little Rock, the sit-ins, Freedom Riders, the March on Washington, the Southern Freedom Movement — all these efforts toward greater equality made it possible for me to imagine I could contribute to this struggle. I went to Selma to demand Black Voting rights, and only a few months later, felt triumphant when President Johnson indeed signed a Voting Rights Law. Women too were discovering new freedoms, with the stirrings of the women’s movement, the first availability of the Pill, and, a little later, with Title IX and Roe v. Wade. For me, education at a women’s college, Bryn Mawr, immersed me in a world of powerful, intellectual women, students and faculty alike, who harbored few doubts about their ability to compete successfully with men in any professional sphere they might choose. Had I attended Radcliffe — the women’s college affiliated with Harvard — I would not have been permitted to enter the undergraduate library, and I would have been unlikely to encounter the single tenured woman on the Harvard Arts and Sciences faculty. As Affirmative Action policies were implemented in the early 1970s, the racial and gender landscape of universities was transformed. It was because of Affirmative Action that in 1975 I got my first academic job.

Advertisement

It was a heady time. I came to believe that the world was launched on a trajectory of constant improvement, that we had learned our lessons about the destructive nature of past oppressions, that we were moving into a more just world committed to guaranteeing freedom and fairness for all. I had come to believe in what scholars call a “Whiggish” view of history — the conviction that progress is real and irreversible.

Advertisement

But I was wrong. And that is a large part of why I wanted to write my book. In 2013, significant parts of the Voting Rights Act were eviscerated in Shelby County v. Holder. Pressures to overturn Affirmative Action and Roe were mounting in the years that followed. Among some segments of the American population, there seemed to be a growing and frightening nostalgia for the era of my youth. I wanted to bear witness to what that time really was, to the ways it not only directly oppressed women and Black people, but also distorted the lives of everyone caught up in its falsehoods and blindnesses. This is not an era we should want to return to. As the book appears this summer, Roe and Affirmative Action are gone. We are struggling to preserve the value of diversity, as well as the truths of American history under fire from those who wish to make it a patriotic celebration of a blameless past.

Advertisement

And I wanted to write the book for another reason and another audience — for those who are so disheartened that they believe nothing ever changes. Some historians even argue that with the post-Emancipation introduction of convict lease, Jim Crow, segregation, and then, particularly since 1980, with the mass incarceration of Black men, nothing has changed much since slavery times. I wanted to show that even with backlash and back sliding, the 2020s are a whole lot better than the 1950s, not to mention the 1850s. A woman or a person of color would not want to be dropped back in 1955. I wanted to show how I was an indicator, a beneficiary and, I hope, an agent of transformations occurring all around me. Change has happened and can happen again. But that is up to us.

Drew Gilpin Faust is Arthur Kingsley Porter University Research Professor at Harvard University where she served as president from 2007-2018. Her book “This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War” was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.