Laura Trethewey, author of ‘The Deepest Map,’ reveals a literary cult favorite of deep ocean explorers

We know more about the moon than we do about the oceans, the waters of which take up most of our planet. That may change thanks to a worldwide effort to chart the bottom of the seas, from coral reefs to miles-deep trenches, by 2030 no less. That is proving no easy matter, as Laura Trethewey recounts in “The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans.” This is Trethewey’s second book. She lives in Hamilton, Canada.

TRETHEWEY: A book that is not my usual bedside fare, “The World for Sale,” by Javier Blas and Jack Farchy, two Bloomberg reporters. It’s about the secret world of commodity traders and how they move natural resources around the world. I’m trying to get a better understanding of the business side of the natural world. It sounds kind of dry but this book is a pretty ripping read. Usually, I’m more drawn to books about nature and ecology.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What’s the last book about nature or ecology that you read?

Advertisement

TRETHEWEY: “Temple at the End of the Universe,” by the Canadian author Josiah Neufeld, who’s an activist and for a long time he’s wrestled with how to deal with his grief around climate change. It’s a beautiful book.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

TRETHEWEY: I typically read nonfiction, so one of my favorite books over the last year was “Boom Town” by Sam Anderson. It’s about Oklahoma City, which is a place you’d never think of as a riveting subject, but Anderson’s an incredible nonfiction writer and makes everything about it interesting. There is a chapter about tornados that is the craziest, funniest chapter I’ve read in a while.

BOOKS: How long have you largely been a nonfiction reader?

TRETHEWEY: I’ve been writing about the ocean for about 10 years. Within that decade, I switched to nonfiction, but every once in a while I take a palate cleanser and read some fiction. In fiction, there’s a writing style you can’t get in nonfiction, which tends to be more buttoned-up. Sometimes I need some more playful language.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What did you read for your last palate cleanser?

TRETHEWEY: A short story collection, which is something I usually never read, called “Lesser Known Monsters of the 20th Century” by Kim Fu, a Seattle writer. It’s a really weird book. Her first story in the collection is about a woman trying to see her mother through some virtual reality system. Her writing is so creative and fun. I want to write like that about the ocean.

BOOKS: Were there any books that set you on your path to becoming an ocean writer?

TRETHEWEY: When I was growing up, I loved deep ocean exploration and sailing books, books like Joshua Slocum’s “Sailing Alone Around the World.” I also read the classic that everyone in deep ocean exploration references, Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” People love that book. So many deep ocean exploration companies are called Nautilus after Captain Nemo’s submarine. You read it today and still it feels fresh.

BOOKS: What other books do people in the ocean exploration world tend to read?

TRETHEWEY: One that is a little bit of a cult fan favorite from the 1970s is, “The Strange Last Voyage of Donald Crowhurst,” by Nicholas Tomalin and Ron Hall. It’s about this sailor in the first ever Vendée Globe, the contest in which you have to single-handedly sail yourself around the world. It was insane and only a few people finished. Crowhurst was one who didn’t finish. He eventually went crazy and killed himself out at sea during the race.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Did you find that people in the field tended to be readers?

TRETHEWEY: For my book, I went on one expedition with the Nautilus, the ship that is run by Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic. We took 10 days to go from California to Oregon. Lots of people came on board with stacks of books. They had saved up books specifically to read during the voyage. There was also a library on board, so even if you didn’t have a stack, you could still read. The two things go really well together, sailing and reading.