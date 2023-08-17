Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 13

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

6. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

7. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

9. Crook Manifesto Colson Whitehead Doubleday

10. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

4. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

5. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

6. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

7. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s B. Dylan Hollis DK

10. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

5. Too Late Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

6. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

7. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

8. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

9. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison Ben Macintyre Crown

10. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.