Old and new at the Pillow

When the curtain rose after intermission for a new work by the Israeli choreographer Hofesh Schechter, there was a collective gasp from the audience. The darkened stage looked like a perfect rendition of a New England summer night. Then it dawned on us that we were looking straight through the open back doors of the theater to the surrounding trees, lit by flickering outdoor lights. Magic.

BECKET — There was a magical moment Wednesday night that captured why Jacob’s Pillow, nestled in the Berkshires, is such a perfect setting for dance. The Martha Graham Dance Company, the oldest in the country and with deep ties to the Pillow, was doing a triple bill, combining, as is its custom, classic works and new commissions.

Summoning magic, in movement and narrative, was Graham’s quest in her so-called Greek Cycle, a dozen works that reimagined the famous myths from the heroine’s point of view. In “Errand into the Maze” (1947), with no Theseus coming to the rescue, Ariadne has to face the Minotaur alone. When Xin Ying, a deeply committed Ariadne, picked her way along the length of her serpentine rope on the floor, like some elaborate version of hopscotch, we could see that she was ready to face the music (in this case by Gian Carlo Menotti).

Her three battles with the Minotaur are an allegory of creative flexibility (expressed in Graham’s trademark technique of contraction and release) versus rigidity. The Minotaur, with a pole lodged between his shoulders, is brute strength, more prop than character. Missing from this performance was the sculptor Isamu Noguchi’s V-shaped frame, like a huge dowsing rod or, as the company website puts it, “the crotch of a tree or the pelvic bones of a woman.” According to a program note, the current production of “Errand” was “created in reaction to the damage done to the sets and costumes by Hurricane Sandy.”

Revenge was one of Graham’s great themes during her Greek period, culminating in the bloodbath of “Clytemnestra” (1958). One might think that retribution could go no further than what the sorceress Medea, working her diabolic magic, exacts on her treacherous husband, Jason, by murdering their two small children along with the Other Woman. In “Cave of the Heart” (1946), danced with feral energy by Leslie Andrea Williams, Medea turns her fury on herself. We have watched Jason (Lorenzo Pagano), clad in an absurd ornamented loincloth, preen and flex his muscles like a body-builder. We have watched Medea’s royal rival (Laurel Dalley Smith) — all sweetness and light, as though sprung from Graham’s “Appalachian Spring” — destroyed by a fiery crown.

In the final section, alone on the stage and convulsed with the horror of her deeds, Williams brought down the house with her writhing agony, at one point feeding into her mouth a serpentine red tape (the counterpart of Ariadne’s thread). It’s a terrible thing to say, but I half-wished that Hurricane Sandy had taken Noguchi’s clunky props — like mid-century modern furnishings — too. Only Medea’s metallic tree retains its magic. Williams’s fluttering hands are like wind in its branches, and when she dons the tree like a strange robe, it seems both protection and cage.

A version of Medea’s great solo, again danced by Williams, is tacked onto the end of Schechter’s “CAVE” (2022). We’re evidently meant to see a connection between Graham’s self-tortured sorceress and the 12 dancers enacting a rave-style event to a pulsing techo beat. I enjoyed the dramatically lit party scene on stage, wonderful dancers — including Ying, Williams, Pagano, and Smith — vying to outdo each other in groups and solos, but the Medea tribute seemed out of key with the rest of the joyous celebration. The lights went up, the audience members leapt to their feet and cheered, and we filed out into the magical New England summer night.

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY

