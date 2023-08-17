Playing ball: Steve Wynn of the Baseball Project steps up to the musical plate

The new album once again digs into the game’s features and lore, players notable and obscure, ancillaries (the title track, which consists entirely of announcer phrases strung together — can you say “educated cheddar?”) and fans, and slides in some social commentary (“Erasable Man”) along the way. The tales are delivered with an eclectic array of styles, from rock to roots to power pop and even, inevitably, some disco on “Disco Demolition,” a look at the infamous 1979 Comiskey Park promotion/conflagration.

The Baseball Project, with members drawn from the likes of R.E.M., the Dream Syndicate, and Minus 5, is a supergroup with a purpose. Steve Wynn, Scott McCaughey, Linda Pitmon, and Peter Buck teamed up in 2007 to write and play songs about baseball (the current lineup also includes R.E.M.’s Mike Mills). Since then, they have released four albums of songs that draw upon the apparently bottomless well of the subject, including their latest, “Grand Salami Time,” released earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ahead of a Cambridge show this Saturday, we reached Wynn by phone to talk about the band and its inspiration.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Baseball Project's latest album, “Grand Salami Time!" Uncredited/Associated Press

Q. The Baseball Project has just released its fourth studio album, its first in almost 10 years. What does that make you guys in baseball terms? Are you in your prime? Are you grizzled veterans?

A. We’re like the guy in the minor leagues at age 33 who gets called up to the big leagues and says, “All right, man, here’s my chance!” We’re wily veterans.

Q. How did the project come about?

A. Scott McCaughey and I met for the first time at a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction party for R.E.M. in 2007, and we fell in together that night, standing at the bar and talking about this and that. Our conversation quickly turned to baseball, and we realized we had found a kindred spirit of not only musician but also huge, geeky baseball fan. At some point in the conversation, each of us found out that the other had been planning to do, someday, maybe, a record about baseball and we said, “Let’s do it together.” Within a few weeks we’d written the entire album and made plans to record it shortly after that.

Advertisement

Q. But at the time you didn’t think of it as much more than an amusing diversion.

A. We just figured, this will be a fun little thing, we’ll have some laughs, get our buddies involved, maybe press 500 copies on vinyl and give it out to friends. We did not see that 16 years later we’d be planning our longest tour ever. It’s been a nice, unexpected, long-running band, I think largely because there’s so much to write about in the subject matter we chose and also because we honestly really like each other.

Q. One of the striking things about the Baseball Project’s songs is that they aren’t just about amusing or memorable incidents or personalities from baseball history. Some of the songs also use baseball as a portal to addressing larger issues.

A. I think for some reason, maybe because we’re writing about a historical subject and one where there’s so many facts involved and where we’re not obliged to bare our souls, we strangely tend to write more emotionally engaging, heavy, tear-jerking songs with this band than any of our own projects.

Advertisement

I wrote the song “That’s Living” the day after the sad death of José Fernández, who pitched for the Marlins. I just was so emotionally beat up about it when I heard the news about the guy. It could be just a story about a pitcher who died in a boating accident and had a great future. But the point of the song is that we all take chances, that’s what life is all about, and we also tend to want to find some way to say, terribly, well, he had it coming, it couldn’t have happened to me because I don’t do that sort of thing. These are all things I’m putting in a song on a record where we’re cracking jokes about screwballs and curveballs and things like that. Somehow, we have the freedom in this band to do that.

Q. Do you think that baseball lends itself to the kind of storytelling you do with your songs in a way that other sports do not?

A. The odd thing about baseball among all team sports is that it’s really the only one where you can excel and shine regardless of the talent of your teammates. I’m oversimplifying, probably, but it is a one-on-one thing — with the pitcher there, and the batter there, nothing else matters. And that lends itself to epic stories, like, these are gunslingers, these are heroic figures. It’s no accident that there are so many movies about baseball, because it really is the lone wolf sport, it’s you against the world. I think that works for songwriting.

Advertisement

Q. I understand that Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is going to join you onstage in Cambridge.

A. He will make an appearance, for sure. He’s the Cal Ripken of stadium organists; I think he’s still never missed a game We played one show in Boston where we could see the TV in the bar with the game on from the stage, and we could sort of gauge when he might show up onstage. “There it is, the game’s over, he should be here in about 15 minutes.”

Interview was condensed and edited. Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net

The Baseball Project

At The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. $25. 888-929-7849. www.axs.com