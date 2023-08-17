Porter Square Books co-owner publishes book on bookselling; third annual poetry reading to memorialize former Grolier Poetry owner Ifeanyi Menkiti; new poetry collection salutes leaders of Queer Movement

Josh Cook has been slinging books at Porter Square Books for almost 20 years. He’s also an author and now a co-owner of the store, and his new book, “The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-First Century” (Biblioasis), is a lively, clear-eyed, and provocative collection of essays on the art, business, and culture of bookselling. For book lovers, it’s a window into how decisions get made on what books get tabled and shelved in bookstores, why Amazon is the crushing, destructive behemoth it is, and how to be a savvier customer. For writers, it demystifies some of the important aspects of the process of a book going from printer to store. Cook explores bookselling’s relationship to white supremacy, showing bookstores’ place in a time of crisis, when “we do not have a journalistic ecosystem that can actively sort truth from [expletive], or honest disagreement from tactical rhetoric. There is the crisis of our Republican Party, which is itself a continuation of our crisis of white supremacy.” He looks at the “boggy limbo” the pandemic placed retail and service workers in, and how pedagogical underpinnings of MFA programs and, for example, the Paris Review’s links to the CIA, shape taste making and literary culture that has historically elevated white writers over others. With clarity, urgency, and good humor, Cook excavates what it is to write, read, buy, and sell books right now. “If we believe books are important . . . then how they are sold is also important.” Cook will read and discuss the book on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.

Advertisement





Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Third annual poetry reading to memorialize former Grolier Poetry owner Ifeanyi Menkiti

Ifeanyi Menkiti, poet, philosopher, and longtime professor at Wellesley College, bought the Grolier Poetry Bookshop in 2006, saving the storied spot from closure, and he ran it until his death in 2019. His family keeps the place running now, with its high shelves lined with poetry collections, and the ghosts of poets past hovering in the air. This Thursday, Aug. 24, the Grolier is hosting the third annual Ifeanyi Menkiti Memorial Reading, taking place on what would’ve been Menkiti’s 83rd birthday. The event will also serve as the launch to Menkiti’s posthumous collection, “Coming to America,” which he was at work on at the time of his death. The hybrid event includes multi-award-winning poet, professor, and translator David Ferry, whose collection “Bewilderment” won the National Book Award for poetry, and whose translations of Horace and Virgil are widely praised; as well as Uchenna Okeja, a philosophy professor at Rhodes University in South Africa; and award-winning poet Tino Villanueva, who writes in both Spanish and English, and who has taught at BU and Wellesley. The reading will be moderated by Partridge Boswell, a Vermont-based poet and musician, whose collection “Some Far Country” won the Grolier Poetry Prize in 2013. The reading takes place on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at 113 Brattle St., in Cambridge. To register, visit grolierpoetrybookshop.org.

Advertisement





New poetry collection salutes leaders of Queer Movement

In her latest poetry collection, “American Queers,” out now from the local Cervana Barva Press, Boston-area poet Jesse Mavro Diamond salutes four leaders of the Queer Movement from the mid-20th century, including Pat Parker, Richard Leitsch, Stormé DeLarverie, and Charley Shively. “Stormé had two royal superpowers,” one of which was “the ability against all the odds/ to be victorious in the end.” Diamond writes of a gay bar, where “carpenters, bankers, bricklayers, undertakers” gathered together. “Why gay bars?/ Because we could only be gay/ In gay bars.” The poems are playful and heartful, warmly wry in moments, and poignant, too: “o my sister/ your lines are the omitted lines.” Diamond shows us the beating hearts of figures who had lasting impact on the queer landscape.

Advertisement





Coming out

“The Ferguson Report: An Erasure” by Nicole Sealey (Knopf)

“Surreal Spaces: The Life and Art of Leonara Carrington” by Joanna Moorhead (Princeton)

“Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell’s Invisible Life” by Anna Funder (Knopf)





Pick of the week

Jesse Hassinger of Odyssey Books in Hadley recommends “Dark Days: Fugitive Essays” by Roger Reeves (Graywolf): “Roger Reeves’s astonishing use of language in his poetry comes through in this collection of essays which take a deep dive into the echoes from the dark days of slavery in the United States. Reeves never allows for easy answers. This is a heady and serious text that draws in Baldwin, Wright, Morrison, and Hurston but also Fred Moten and Achille Mbembe, T.S. Eliot and Solmaz Sharif. Overall this is a brilliant examination of how, why, and where-to this moment in time, with all its warring facets, has brought us.”