A rendezvous for the night: The Boss at the movies

Provided we’re both in good health , two of New Jersey’s favorite sons, Bruce Springsteen and yours truly, will be in Boston on Aug. 24. While I’m at the Coolidge doing a seminar on “Sunset Blvd,” the Bard of the Garden State will be at Gillette Stadium, perhaps singing about other great roadways. Who knows? The only certainties at a Springsteen concert are that you’ll get your money’s worth, and that somebody will repeatedly yell out:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

I’ve always believed that if you were a New Jersey native, you were contractually obligated to love Bruce Springsteen. It doesn’t matter if, like me, you’re older than his 1973 debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.,” or if you were born yesterday. If your mama birthed you in the state that gave the world the Noo Joisey Turnpike, your Bruce fandom is non-negotiable. And you get permission to call him by his first name.

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend either Foxborough concert date (Aug. 24, Aug. 26), but don’t feel bad for me. I’ll see him in Jersey a week later. Plus, I’ve seen The Boss live six times already, five in concert and once on Broadway. Outside of a Baptist funeral, I’ve never seen so many grown men weeping with impunity in public than I did at that Broadway show in 2018. I may have been one of those guys.

I will cop to bawling when Bruce sang “Jersey Girl” during his last concert at the old Giants Stadium Oct. 9, 2009. And I don’t know why. I hate the New York Giants, and I was finally going to get an answer to one of New Jersey’s greatest Mafia myths because The Swamp was about to be razed. Tom Waits’s classic isn’t even a sad song, for Pete’s sake.

And yet, there I was, tears streaming down my face, cheering with everyone else at the lyric “Tonight I’m gonna take that ride/ Across the river to the Jersey side.”

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage in Paris during an unplugged tour in June 2005. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Bruce and Stevie Wonder are the only two singer-songwriters who reliably make me cry. Such beautiful catharsis gleaned from musical notes sent down from on high. Like Stevie, The Boss wrote songs where sadness snuck up on you. For example, if you don’t pay attention to the lyrics of “Girls in Their Summer Clothes,” it sounds quite pretty. It’s when you zone in on what Bruce is singing that the song’s melancholy gets caught in your throat.

Mr. Springsteen (I should be formal at least once in this article) brought his ability to profoundly move an audience to movie theater speakers as well. He’s been nominated for a best original song Oscar twice, and won once in 1994 for “Streets of Philadelphia,” which plays under the opening credits of the late Jonathan Demme’s 1993 film “Philadelphia.”

“Streets” is sung from the perspective of a gay man dying of AIDS; perhaps it’s Andrew Beckett, the character played by Tom Hanks in his first Oscar-winning role. Demme, who may be the most humanistic of our great American directors, lets the song play in its entirety, supplementing it with images of both the fortunate and the downtrodden citizens of Philly.

The guy who is loud enough to rock out entire stadiums is in full hymn mode here; “Streets of Philadelphia” has the feel of a whispered prayer to a God some of us were told would condemn people like Beckett. By opening the film with the song, Demme made a preliminary plea for the audience’s empathy. The vocal sets the stage for the emotional timbre of the film. Bruce’s Oscar was well-deserved.

Meryl Streep performs in "Ricki and the Flash," 2015. Bob Vergara, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Demme’s last movie, “Ricki and the Flash” (2015), also features a very good Springsteen song, but this one, “My Love Will Not Let You Down,” wasn’t written for the film. It’s sung by Meryl Streep, who deserves the “Miriam Hopkins What Prop Can I Use to Draw Attention to Myself in Every Scene” award for this role. Streep does a good job with the song (I’ve always loved it when she sings in her movies), but the context in which her band performs it made me so angry that I panned the film, giving it 2½ stars.

You’ll have to see the movie for yourself to know what that context is, but I’ll say I hadn’t seen The Boss used for such evil purposes since Reagan’s 1984 presidential campaign commandeered “Born In The U.S.A.”

Speaking of “Born in the U.S.A.,” it put Bruce in cahoots with another of New Jersey’s favorite sons, director Brian De Palma. De Palma directed the “Dancing in the Dark” video, you know, the one where Monica from “Friends” does that horrific dance with The Boss. You may think it’s a classic scene, but us Black kids made fun of that rhythmless hot mess for years.

Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire," 1996. Andrew Cooper/Columbia TriStar via AP

Back on the big screen, writer-director Cameron Crowe used one of Bruce’s mushiest love songs, “Secret Garden” for 1996′s “Jerry Maguire.” It highlighted the romance between Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger, even though the truer love story in that film is between Regina King and my doppelganger, Cuba Gooding Jr. Still, it works as expected.

Far less mushy is the titular song written for 1995′s “Dead Man Walking.” Springsteen sings in character as the death-row inmate played by Sean Penn. They were both deservedly nominated for Oscars, but Penn’s costar, Susan Sarandon, was the only one who brought the statuette home.

Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon in "Dead Man Walking," 1995.

In 2008, The Boss once again provided the musical voice for a movie character, writing the title song for “The Wrestler.” And again, the actor who played that character received an Oscar nomination. Mickey Rourke, so good here as Randy “The Ram,” in the most New Jersey movie ever made, got robbed of his Oscar by Sean Penn for “Milk,” but at least he was nominated. The Boss’s contribution, his best cinematic song, only got nominated for a Golden Globe — which it won.

Mickey Rourke (left) poses with Bruce Springsteen at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Jan. 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

For a good time with a slew of Springsteen songs, stream Gurinder Chadha’s absolutely wonderful 2019 film, “Blinded by the Light.” The director of “Bend It Like Beckham” spins the tale of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British-Pakistani college student in Thatcher-era England who longs to get out of his hometown to become a writer. Dealing with racism and parental wishes brings him down, but his life changes when his friend loans him two cassette tapes of Springsteen songs. He becomes inspired, and the film almost turns into a musical.

Viveik Kalra in "Blinded by the Light," 2019. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It’s pure fantasy (wait until you see how “Badlands” gets used), but I identified with Javed more than I care to admit. The film radiates a love of The Boss that’s as sloppily grandiose as my own — and maybe yours, too. Like so many of us, this movie is one of Bad Scooter’s biggest fans.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.