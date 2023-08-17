The violence that we see and the violence that we don’t

The Amazon drama, starring Sigourney Weaver as Alice’s grandmother, doesn’t shy away from portraying the abuse. We live in a time of trigger warnings and oversensitivity, so it’s especially powerful to see these raw, ugly scenes unfold at length. Ultimately, there is healing, once tragedy brings Alice to to her estranged grandmother’s flower farm, which doubles as a retreat for domestic-abuse survivors. But the early episodes (there are seven in all) give us a front row seat to the damage being done, capturing the anguish and fear as acutely as the beatings themselves.

You’d never call it light summer viewing, like “Only Murders in the Building” or “The Afterparty.” The Australian miniseries “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” gives us a child, Alice, broken by a violent father who beats and torments her and her mother. We see him charm them sweetly, as if they’re a trio of buddies alone against the world, then abruptly turn on them, Dr. Hyde with an Ozzie accent. Their bruises stay hidden, the scars are forever.

When a series depicts this kind of material, many viewers turn away; the darker facets of human nature aren’t a big sell for those looking for escape or, as with shows like “The Bear,” at least a bit of leavening amid the hardship. I understand the impulse. But it’s precisely because these scenes are so difficult and effective that they’re worth seeing. When they are sensitively done, as they are in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” they not only offer valuable representation to those struggling with domestic violence and feeling alone. They also help audiences understand how it works, how complex it can be for a victim to extricate her- or himself from a partner’s web. The scenes are for those moments when you’re willing to be a student of life, to take in both the highs and the lows that people experience in order to expand your understanding.

Perversely, it’s to some extent easier to watch the outsize domestic abuse on the likes of “Game of Thrones,” where Ramsay Bolton’s physical and psychological cruelties toward Sansa were of another world. They were almost cartoonish — creepy and unsettling, yes, but also alien and hyperbolic. I watched those episodes of “Game of Thrones” through my fingers, but as if watching a horror flick, always aware that they were occurring in a supernatural context. Likewise, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has delivered some extreme abuse — like that time the commander whipped his wife with a belt for disobeying him — but it’s set in a dystopian world where everything is heightened and surreal and bad.

A few other more naturalistic dramas in recent years have brought us into homes where there’s abuse, notably “Maid,” “Bad Sisters,” “Euphoria,” and “Big Little Lies.” Like “Alice Hart,” they remind viewers that domestic violence isn’t only physical; it includes verbal threats, rage-filled outbursts, and psychological manipulations, the kinds of offenses that are harder to define and often don’t get reported.

One of the angles in “Maid” is especially potent, as it answers a question some ask about the victim: Why doesn’t she just leave him? Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, has no money to just grab her daughter and walk out of her life with her alcoholic husband. And when she does leave and gets a job cleaning houses, she still has no cash for child care, all of which is driven home by an onscreen tally of Alex’s dwindling bank account. She is revictimized by the system — a shelter room with black mold that’s making her daughter cough, for example — to the point where she returns to her ex in desperation. Her efforts to start anew are tripped up at every turn, and even the social workers treat her with thinly veiled contempt.

Money isn’t a factor on “Big Little Lies,” when Nicole Kidman’s wealthy Celeste is terrorized by her husband, Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry, in their deluxe Monterey, Calif., home. The scenes of abuse are sickening, as Perry suddenly turns on Celeste and knocks her around, and then, in a pattern we see in a number of these shows, feels guilt and remorse and makes up to her. When he is finally gone, we see in season 2 she misses him — that’s how damaged she has been by him. The trauma continues even when he is out of the picture.

“Big Little Lies” focuses on the shame Celeste feels about her situation. She won’t tell anyone about what’s going on, even while she knows it is hurting their children. As a woman of means, she is embarrassed to admit that she is nonetheless stuck in a bad situation. Anne-Marie Duff’s Grace is in a similar position in “Bad Sisters,” unwilling out of pride to shake off her controlling and belittling husband, even while her four sisters all know the truth. Some are in the habit of blaming the victims, and, alas, some of those who do are the victims themselves.

