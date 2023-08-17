For Creatio, a new office with a commanding view signals deeper roots in Boston

“We really wanted to have something special in Boston,” said CEO Katherine Kostereva. “We wanted to make the visit to Creatio very memorable.”

They also hoped it would send a message that the workflow automation company is deepening its roots in its hometown.

With a corner office that occupies a fourth of the 37th floor of 53 State Street, executives at Creatio knew the view of the red-brick buildings in North End, the wide expanse of Boston Harbor, and most of the Seaport, would leave an impression on their visitors.

Creatio operates like an online studio where businesses can create apps using drag-and-drop features —kind of like website-building service Wix, but for corporate computing tasks. The need for software that automates tasks is a growing market — almost all companies have repetitive processes that could be automated. Banks need to manage loans, retailers need to reimburse customers, companies need to maintain large databases of information.

What Creatio does is help businesses make apps to do these things, without requiring any background in coding. This “no code” service is what Creatio touts as its edge on other workflow management companies, and it has helped them win large clients like Mazda and Unilever.

The company has also implemented generative AI into its software. Companies can now give Creatio instructions about the kind of app they want to make, like “create a new healthcare app that will receive customer calls and schedule appointments,” and the platform will do it for you.

That sort of technology allows Creatio to go toe-to-toe with rivals in the workflow automation space, such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. Those companies are far bigger and better-known, Kostereva said, but they’re not focused as intently on no-code software.

And Creatio is benefitting right now from cuts at bigger tech rivals, which is giving them the chance to add fresh talent.

“Right now, with all the terrible layoffs, for us, it has become so easy to hire anyone,” said Kostereva. “Many companies are laying off great people.”

Creatio was founded in 2014 and was previously based at 280 Summer Street in Fort Point. The company has 650 employees, about 10 percent of whom are based in Boston, with the rest in 25 countries from Mexico to Ukraine to Australia. It says revenue has grown, on average, 60 percent each year since 2019, though the company declined to disclose their valuation. In 2021, it announced a $68 million round of outside funding, its first.

And while some companies are investing in office space to encourage their workers to come back to the office, that’s not really the case at Creatio. Remote work was built into the company’s DNA, Kostereva said, and employees were already working from home well before COVID lockdowns. The new space isn’t all that big — just 5,000 square feet — but given that the company is mostly remote, it doesn’t need to be. The space is mainly designed to meet partners and clients.

“Luckily, thanks to the value we bring to our clients, we need to expand,” said Kostereva. “This market is growing.”

