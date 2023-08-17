Drew Faust talks white supremacy, civil rights, and ‘escaping Virginia’

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple , Spotify , and globe.com/saymore .

Before Drew Gilpin Faust was the first woman president of Harvard University, she was a historian of white supremacy and civil rights in the South. And before she studied it, she lived it. Faust was raised in a conservative family in segregated Virginia, where women and people of color were expected to know their place. She joins Shirley to discuss her new memoir, “Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury.” Faust shares how understanding the history of racism and oppression is essential to moving forward toward a more just society.

Advertisement

Thoughts or questions? Email us at saymore@globe.com.

----------

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.