scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Drew Faust talks white supremacy, civil rights, and ‘escaping Virginia’

In the latest episode ”Say More” podcast, Shirley Leung chatted with the former Harvard president about her new memoir, her upbringing in the segregated South, and the country’s path forward.

By Shirley Leung Globe Columnist,Updated August 17, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Drew Gilpin Faust, a former president of Harvard University, outside her office at the Wadsworth House, in Cambridge, Mass. on July 22, 2023.Kayana Szymczak/NYT

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on AppleSpotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Before Drew Gilpin Faust was the first woman president of Harvard University, she was a historian of white supremacy and civil rights in the South. And before she studied it, she lived it. Faust was raised in a conservative family in segregated Virginia, where women and people of color were expected to know their place. She joins Shirley to discuss her new memoir, “Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury.” Faust shares how understanding the history of racism and oppression is essential to moving forward toward a more just society.

Advertisement

Thoughts or questions? Email us at saymore@globe.com.

----------

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today