On Nantucket, billionaires reach agreement in clam shack dispute. But for the owners, the fight to open isn’t over.

Johnson said he has agreed to drop his lawsuit and all appeals against the Straight Wharf Fish Market in exchange for changes to its design, seemingly resolving a dispute that had garnered national attention.

After months of discussions, Charles Johnson, the principal owner of the San Francisco Giants who owns a fishing cottage next to the planned restaurant and had sued to stop it, reached a tentative agreement with fellow billionaire Steve Karp, who owns the property.

The long-running legal battle over a proposed clam shack and waterfront restaurant on Nantucket may finally be coming to an end.

But for the restaurant’s owners, Gabriel Frasca, 49, and Kevin Burleson, 40, who were forced to push back their expected opening this summer, the settlement was hardly cause for celebration.

“It’s a pretty Pyrrhic victory. It’s a lot of delays and a lot of cost,” said Frasca. “If getting everyone to the table moves this along, and if there are some things we can do to make it better for the property owners over there, then that feels like that’s the right thing to do.”

On Wednesday, Frasca said that the two sides were “extremely close” to a final agreement and that lawyers were reviewing the wording.

Sarah Alger, an attorney who represents the Old North Wharf Cooperative — a group of cottage owners who have also tried to block the restaurant — declined to comment. In May, she said the group was largely supportive of the lawsuit Johnson filed in Nantucket Superior Court, which seeks to invalidate the licenses Straight Wharf Fish Market had received from state and local authorities.

Frasca said the cooperative “would have to be part of the global agreement” for the restaurant owners to support it.

The dispute has had echoes of David and Goliath since it was first reported by the Nantucket Current in March. Led by Johnson, the owners of the high-priced waterfront cottages near the ferry landing have raised a range of objections to the 62-seat restaurant, from noise to qualms about the permitting process, despite the backing of local boards.

Johnson owns several properties on the island in addition to the 1,200-square-foot cottage he purchased for $5 million in 2017 — known as “Omega.”

Kevin Burleson, one of the owners of the Straight Wharf Fish Market, with his kids on the establishment's dock. Gabriel Frasca and Kevin Burleson

For months, the reclusive Johnson, 90, let his lawyer speak on his behalf. But in July, seemingly tired of being seen as the NIMBY villain in the clash, he told the Current that the dispute was not “little guy versus the big guy” but a “billionaire versus a billionaire”

Johnson was referring to Karp, the chief executive of Nantucket Island Resorts who owns a number of properties in downtown Nantucket, including the proposed restaurant. But in an interview, Karp said he “wasn’t clear on what their issues and their concerns were” until recently.

After the Current article, Karp reached out to Johnson, and they walked around the property, where Johnson pointed out his main objection: a mechanical system that had been installed on the restaurant’s second story, which overlooks his front yard. Johnson believed it was a kitchen exhaust vent, but Karp clarified it was the HVAC system.

Karp, who has helped fund the restaurant project, reached out to his construction team and came up with a plan to move the HVAC equipment to another part of the building.

“He was very receptive to having a meeting and took my call immediately,” he said of Johnson. “We’ve had several conversations in-between about different details and things and at least two meetings at the site.

The restaurant also devised a plan to install an awning over the deck of the restaurant and a barrier between the decks of the two properties at Johnson’s request. The changes would require town approval, and the timeline for construction is not clear.

“I’m very happy with the solution and very happy that we could accommodate not only Charlie but the neighborhood with their concerns,” Karp said. “I think they’re going to be very happy with the restaurant. A lot of them have eaten at the other restaurant [Straight Wharf Restaurant] that Gabriel runs, and so they know that the quality of the food and everything will be very good. He’s very well respected on the island as a restaurateur.”

Johnson said he did not want to discuss the matter but that he was satisfied with the agreement.

“I am very happy with the resolution and very much enjoyed getting to know Steve Karp,” Johnson wrote in an email. “No other comments.”

Despite the delay, Frasca and Burleson expressed no resentment toward Johnson or other neighbors and thanked Karp for “negotiating on behalf of the greater good and on our behalf.”

“It’s not billionaire versus little guys. It’s small business and neighbors,” Frasca said.

But it remains unclear what the town will approve and when construction can continue, he said.

“This summer is lost and gone. We’re accruing interest on loans. You know, that stinks, but it is what it is,” Frasca said. “Hopefully, we can get this signed, sealed, and delivered, and come the Christmas Stroll, we can fry a ceremonial first clam or something.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.