Boothbay Harbor is as sweet as it gets

“I like it better than Bar Harbor,” we overheard a woman tell her group of travel buddies. We were sitting at picnic tables outside Bet’s Fish Fry, enjoying crispy fried, just-caught haddock. Her friend responded: “And I don’t think it’s as crowded as Kennebunkport and Camden.”

Boothbay Harbor, Maine, is in a sweet spot, hitting all the right notes. The mid-coast destination has a beautiful seaside harbor, a variety of fine accommodations, plenty of restaurants, and much to see and do. Yet, it still has a touch of old-school Maine, and a tight-knit sense of community. It’s in delicate, wonderful wobbly balance.

We don’t need to make comparisons. We’re blessed with a plethora of fine New England destinations. But here are some great reasons to put Boothbay Harbor on your visit-soon list, and a suggested weekend getaway.

The lovely Topside Inn is perched on a hill overlooking the harbor, within easy walking distance to the center of town. Pamela Wright

Friday: Settling in

Our new, favorite place to stay in Boothbay Harbor is the lovely Topside Inn, with a sweeping lawn overlooking the harbor. The inn, perched on a hill within easy walking distance to the center of town, has a clean, crisp contemporary design and a relaxed elegance. There are several places to hang out, including a guest dining area, with complimentary snacks and drinks, a light-filled living room, a cozy bar, and a wrap-around porch. There are updated rooms in the main inn, decked in nautical blue and white hues, and additional rooms with private decks and terraces in two outbuildings.

After checking in, get a beverage from the bar, settle in Adirondack chairs on the lawn, and watch the boats come and go as the sun slips into the Atlantic.

It’s a short walk to dinner at Ports of Italy, a popular downtown restaurant serving traditional Italian dishes, including homemade pastas and sauces. Start with rolled eggplant stuffed with local ricotta and parmesan cheese, topped with house-made tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella. Popular entrees include the handmade ravioli with veal, mortadella, and pork in a wild mushroom sauce and the roasted suckling pig porchetta.

Open your room windows to catch the sea breeze as you settle in for the night.

Bet's Fish Fry is a takeout restaurant with outdoor picnic tables serving fried haddock and hand-cut fries. Pamela Wright

Saturday: Rise and shine

Enjoy the gourmet breakfast buffet at the Topside. Other early morning options include the Red Cup Coffeehouse, with breakfast sandwiches, bagels, burritos, baked goods, and great coffee, or the Blue Moon Café (lobster benedict!) with a patio overlooking the water.

Now, it’s time for a little exercise. The Boothbay Region Land Trust provides year-round access to 20 nature preserves with more than 30 miles of hiking trails. The Porter & Roberts Wharf preserve is a popular choice, with a short 1.1-mile path through forests leading to a small beach with views of the Sheepscot River. On our last visit, we hiked Ovens Mouth, starting with Ovens Mouth East, an easy path through the woods with views of the Back River. A bridge links Ovens Mouth West, with a more challenging 1.75-loop trail along the shore. There are a few shorter spur trails if you don’t want to commit to the longer loop.

Time for lunch & a cruise

So many options! Near Ovens Mouth preserve is Trevett’s Country Store on Barter’s Island, an old fashioned, waterside general store next to a small swing bridge and lobster pound, serving fresh seafood and hefty lobster rolls. In town, check out Bet’s Fish Fry, a takeout window and picnic tables serving two delicious choices: a fried haddock sandwich or haddock in a dish, plus a bowl of salty hand cut fries. For in-town lobster rolls, head to Shannon’s Unshelled.

One of the best ways to enjoy Boothbay Harbor is to get out on the water. Cap’n Fish’s Cruises offers a variety of excursions, including the 2½-hour Pemaquid Point & John’s Bay Cruise, exploring the eastern region and passing Fort William Henry, and the 3-hour Kennebec River Cruise. For a nice introduction to the area, we’d recommend the 1.25-hour Harbor Cruise, with up-close views of Ram and Burnt Island Lights, basking seals, and the harbor coastline. If you prefer sailing, hop aboard the Schooner Eastwind for a 2-hour day or sunset sail, aboard a 65-foot historic windjammer. Also, the Tidal Transit Kayak Company offers kayak rentals, basic instruction, and suggestions on where to paddle.

Fresh fried haddock and fries are the specialties at Bet’s Fish Dry. Pamela Wright

Tool around town

The compact downtown has a variety of shops and galleries. Don’t miss Eventide-Epicurean Specialties with an impressive selection of balsamic vinegars, olive oils, jams, pickles, dips, sauces, homemade pastries and pies, a wine room, and a take-out counter with soups and sandwiches. Abacus Gallery has a small but smartly curated collection of handmade gifts, crafts, home goods, and art. Calypso has unique and beautiful women’s apparel and accessories. Mung Bean has jewelry, pottery, toys, and more. You’ll find a handful of T-shirt and souvenir shops, too.

Wine down & dine

You’ve purchased a bottle of wine from Eventide, right? Take it and a couple of glasses out to the Topside porch for a pre-dinner sip, before heading to the Boathouse Bistro. If it’s a warm evening, request a table out on the third-floor deck overlooking the harbor. The menu is huge, with around-the-world flourishes (Jamaican-style mussels, shrimp tempura, Asian spiced beef, Thai-style lobster bisque), traditional seafood platters, sandwiches, and steaks. The selection of cheesy risottos is impressive; try the truffle lobster tail with crispy prosciutto risotto or the spicy shrimp risotto with Mexican street corn.

A Sunday walk in the garden

Leave a good chunk of time, at least half a day, to visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, a wonderland of plants, forests, streams, ponds, fountains, and themed gardens. Spread over more than 300 acres, it’s the largest botanical garden in New England. Families will enjoy the wonderful Bibby and Harold Alfond Children’s Garden, with two acres of woods, ponds, a learning garden, greenhouse, chicken coop, story barn, play cottage, treehouse, and more. Stroll the paths through the Haney Hillside Garden, with three terraces planted with more than 6,000 native plants. The Vayo Meditation Garden is a quiet spot to relax, with a carved stone basin centerpiece. The Giles Rhododendron and Perennial Garden features a pond and waterfall and more than 175 varieties of rhododendron and azaleas. There’s an Arbor Garden, with climbing roses, wisteria, clematis, ornamental grapes, and honeysuckle, Slater Forest Pond with frogs and aquatic insects and water lilies, and the Lerner Garden of Five Senses, wrapped around a pond and fountain.

Keep the smell of flowers and the sound of water (and memories of Boothbay Harbor) with you on your drive home. And perhaps a lobster roll for the ride from Shannon’s Unshelled. For more information visit www.boothbayharbor.com and www.visitmaine.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com