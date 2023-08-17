The Field & Vine team will open June Bug in Union Square; The Chemist experiments with Downtown Crossing

“June Bug is a neighborhood restaurant with emphasis on its wood-fired oven. All the ingredients will be sourced with the same mind-set as Field & Vine, local and seasonal, and our beverage program will feature natural wine, local beer, and classic cocktails. The menu will include naturally leavened pizzas, wood-fire roasted vegetables, fun salads, seafood, and more,” she tells me.

Coming soon : The team from seasonal, sustainable Somerville sanctuary Field & Vine in Union Square (9 Sanborn Court) will open June Bug this fall in the same neighborhood, says owner Sara Markey.

Back when I worked at the Burlington Mall as a hungry college student, folding blouses at Filene’s, I wandered the food court looking for free samples on toothpicks. Times have changed: Xenia Greek Hospitality’s Greco (75 Middlesex Turnpike) is the latest urban-based addition to the mall’s lineup, joining spots like Rosa Mexicano and Fogo de Chão. It’s slated to open in early 2024. Culinary director Brendan Pelley (Bar Vlaha) will oversee the menu, which focuses on pitas, Greek coffee, salads, and loukoumades (Greek-style doughnuts).

In Somerville’s Teele Square, vegan specialist True Bistro officially signs off on Sunday, Aug. 27, after 13 years. Suzanne Kreiter

Downtown, Kevin Treanor (The Merchant, Phoenix Landing) will open The Chemist in October in the old Slate space (109 High St.). Treanor says it will be a cocktail bar with a live DJ, small plates, and pizza.

“We’ll also have a smaller, late-night menu, as it’s impossible to get food in that neighborhood,” he says. Visit nightly until 2 a.m.

Openings: Legal Sea Foods has a new branch in Hingham, replacing Legal C Bar (96 Derby St.). Get your usuals — clam chowder, lobster mac-and-cheese — and try new additions, like sushi, caviar, and sake. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

In Roslindale, friendly neighborhood addition Midnight Morning (14 Birch St.) is now open, serving a fun assembly of pickled veggies, mushroom rangoon, falafel, fried pickles, and steak frites, plus a cheeky cocktail menu with drinks like Captain Crunch and Don’t Worry If You Can’t Dance. It’s open nightly from 5 p.m.

Sad but true: In Somerville’s Teele Square, vegan specialist True Bistro (1153 Broadway) officially signs off on Sunday, Aug. 27, after 13 years (and a glowing 2016 Globe review).

“We have used all of the pandemic [government] funding we received and still have not reached pre-pandemic sales levels. The cost of labor has skyrocketed along with increases in food prices,” they wrote in a farewell message, which sparked an outcry of sorrow.

“My kids still rave about the mushrooms. And they don’t even like mushrooms,” lamented one guest.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.