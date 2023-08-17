A hotel is revived in Maine, the ballet is reimagined in R.I., and a key comes in handy

Embrace the charms of a late 19th-century masterpiece in coastal Maine at The Norumbega, reopening as a luxurious boutique hotel after eight months of redesign and renovations. Eye-catching historical details have been preserved in the property’s 11 unique guest rooms, suites, common areas, kitchen, and dining rooms, including original wooden millwork, many detailed fireplaces, distinctive turret, original leaded glass windows, large entry hall featuring coffered oak ceilings, richly wood-paneled walls, inlaid wood flooring, and carved banisters.

Sited on four acres of sloping lawns — with two gazebos, bocce ball court, large trees, and perennial gardens — the historic house sits prominently on Route 1, Maine’s mid-coastal highway leading to Acadia National Park. It’s a short walk to Camden Harbor and the village filled with restaurants, oyster bars, and shops. The best part? The hotel is now open year-round, meaning you can enjoy it in any season. Rates in August and September from $369, includes gourmet breakfast, afternoon treats, and coffee/tea available all day. 207-236-4646; norumbegainn.com

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 2023-2024 season of Ballet RI. Ian Travis Barnard Photography

BALLET REIMAGED IN RHODE ISLAND

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 2023-2024 season of Ballet RI. Formerly known as Festival Ballet Providence, the company showcases the creativity and talent of its world-class resident artists in a diverse lineup of performances, including a world premiere set to Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” — played live by the Aurea Ensemble — that promises to immerse spectators in a journey of darkness and humanity through music and movement. Later performances include the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” a world premiere of “Cinderella” set to Prokofiev’s iconic score, and four additional contemporary works. Performances take place in several intimate-to-grand venues in Providence, and one in Westerly. https://balletri.org/performances/

Step into San Diego’s storied past at the historic LaFayette Hotel & Club. Haley Hill Photography

THERE:

SAN DIEGO LANDMARK HOTEL TRANSFORMED

Step into San Diego’s storied past at the historic LaFayette Hotel & Club, a 2.5-acre colonial-style hotel, circa 1946, that once hosted young Hollywood stars including Ava Gardner, Lana Turner, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Hope. The 139-key property emerges on the hospitality scene after a $31 million transformation best described as “irreverent maximalism.” Guests encounter a formal entry, gilded with rich plastered crown moldings, tumbled vintage checkered marble floors, crystal chandeliers, and lush plantings. A range of guest rooms, suites, and townhouses are rooted in traditional Victorian, Tudor, and Gothic details, with saturations of color, textures, and patterns, and fanciful design elements such as wallpaper ceilings, fabric-draped canopy beds, and burled bar carts.

The outdoor signature pool — designed to evoke 1980s luxury via the Amalfi Coast — is the focal point of the property, with colorful and scalloped umbrellas shading striped chaise lounges and rattan clamshell chairs. A myriad of dining experiences and beverage outlets are debuting in two phases. Available now: Beginners Diner, evoking a diner from the 1940s with Americana dishes and those that nod to traditional Greek and Jewish food influences; The Lobby Bar, serving classic throwback cocktails under a soaring glass atrium; Quixote is an Oaxacan-inspired concept and Mezcalería created from a decommissioned church in Mexico; Pool Bar; and The Gutter, a cocktail bar with two-lane bowling alley, shuffleboard, and pool tables. Coming soon: a luxurious European-style restaurant; a Golden Era jazz and night club; and spa and wellness areas with Russian, Roman, and Turkish baths. Rates from $299. 619-296-2101, https://lafayettehotelsd.com/

The Geekey, a lightweight, compact, key-shaped multi-tool, is a solid chunk of 420 Stainless Steel featuring more than 16 functions for multiple uses. Geekey

EVERYWHERE:

PORTABLE MULTI-TOOL

Calling all traveling geeks! The Geekey is a new keychain pocket tool that has everything you might need for quick repairs and other tasks when hiking, biking, camping, and adventuring away from home. The compact, key-shaped multi-tool is a solid chunk of 420 Stainless Steel featuring more than 16 functions for multiple uses, including a bike spoke key, screwdriver, wrench, scoring tip, box cutter, serrated edge, can opener, wire stripper, file, ruler, protractor, bottle opener, multi-head fit driver, and more. This knifeless multitool is TSA-friendly, allowing you to bring it through any airport security. Enjoy your favorite legal indulgence with the smoking pipe function, using the 7/16-inch bowl with mouthpiece exiting the small tip of the tool. Weighing less than one ounce, the lightweight Geekey can easily be cleaned and is dishwasher safe. $22.99. https://geekey.com/

