She leaves me out of the story

Q. I’m 85 and she’s 81. Her second husband died about six years ago, and we met on Match two years ago.

We both say that we love each other, and have been dating exclusively for two years. There has not been ONE day that she has not referenced her dead husband or previous relationships to anyone with whom she is speaking.

With regard to finances, we split season tickets to hockey games, ballet, symphony, theater, etc., and I pay for other things most of the time. I sleep over every weekend. Yet, when telling anyone about what we’re doing, she refers to the tickets as hers — as in, “I have season tickets to this and that.” We could be in a room of strangers, and she’ll say “When I went to Rome with so and so, he bought me this,” or, “I have season tickets to the ballet, and have brought him [me] along.”

I love her dearly and want to be with her forever. I have spoken to her about this before; she remained silent, nodded, but has not changed.

All of this is beginning to really bother me. What do I do? Thank you.

BOTHERED

A. Did she explain why she frames her life this way to others? Why she claims tickets are hers, when, in fact, you bought them together?

I wonder if she can be honest with herself about the reasons. Maybe she feels guilty about moving on from people she loved for a long time. This could be about grief.

It’s also possible she likes feeling single and independent, even though she enjoys your company.

If you didn’t ask her why she adjusts the truth when she speaks to others, please do. You require more than a silent nod.

You can also tell your own story in these public moments, without being passive-aggressive about it. Say, to any audience, “We have season tickets to the ballet and the symphony.” Don’t censor yourself to please her.

As for the daily references to past loves, I think they’d bother you less if you felt more connection in the present. You say the two of you are in love, but does she show you how she feels? Do you feel appreciated, seen, connected, etc.? You can explain that it’s easier to appreciate her history when you’re part of her story.

My guess is that this relationship is still new to her, and much less serious than what she experienced with past partners. Two years might feel like a blip compared to what she had with her husbands. That’s understandable, but she shouldn’t pretend you’re her casual date for the night. She shouldn’t lie.

Talk to her again. Ask her more questions. Tell her how you frame what’s happening to your own community. Maybe she needs a new script.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

My ex-husband used to do this to me during our marriage. For example, he always referred to our house as “his” house (we bought it together). In his case, I think he needed to feel that he was in control but, like you, I never felt like a true partner. Talk to her. Let her know that the way she puts things diminishes you. Tell her you fear that she’s embarrassed by your relationship (is she?). And don’t settle for the nod next time — have the difficult conversation. Good luck, dear letter writer. It’ll be hard for her to change her approach, but it can be done, if she truly values your relationship.

HIKERGALNH128





I think her behavior suggests that she is clearly still grieving her husband, and that to her, your relationship is more about companionship than true love. You could try talking to her again, but I’m not sure that would change this sort of thing. Ultimately, you can’t change her, and it’s up to you to decide if she’s meeting your needs or not.

PENSEUSE





I’m sure your feelings about this are complex, but the choices are simple: 1. Accept that she will keep behaving this way and keep dating; 2. End it, be sad about it for a bit, and then get back on Match.

BONECOLD

