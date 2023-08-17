At 15, he’s the youngest soccer player ever signed by the Revolution. Next up, homework.

In an air-conditioned skybox high above the field sit five men with the power to shape the trajectory of these players’ lives. These team executives are charged with evaluating the second-team players, including those from New England Revolution Academy , the program to develop talented young people into professionals. They don’t take their eyes off the field while they talk, and jump to their feet when a Revs II player scores.

Early one afternoon this summer, heat waves radiate off the turf at Gillette Stadium as a soccer ball zips around the field. The sun is out in full force, and the humidity is smothering, but that doesn’t slow the 11 young men playing for New England Revolution’s B-team, known as Revolution II . They’ve sweated out a 2-0 lead over Crown Legacy FC, the reserve team of North Carolina’s Charlotte FC, but for Revs II players here — many of them still teens — far more is at stake than just the outcome of today’s game.

The Revolution, owned by Robert Kraft, has invested millions of dollars into the academy — players don’t pay anything: away game travel, some meals, and equipment is covered — in hopes that some of these young men will be the future of the team. The Revolution’s scouts fly across the country scouring youth soccer leagues, recruiting the best players they can into the club’s feeder system. Starting as young as age 10, players progress through a series of age-bracketed teams. The process culminates in the Under-19 team, after which players essentially age out and can go on to play in college or the pros, though some don’t go further.

Sometimes, a player from the academy shows skills far beyond their years and gets called up to the Revolution II team. If an academy player performs well with the Revs II, the team considers signing him to a professional contract. But as in Minor League Baseball, very few make the final leap to the big time — Major League Soccer. Over the 16 years the academy has been in existence, only nine players have risen through the ranks to feature in a first-team game for the Revolution.

In the skybox today, Curt Onalfo, Revolution technical director, is raving about one of the Revolution’s most promising academy prospects: 15-year-old Peyton Miller. He’s got a “gift,” explains Onalfo, a former professional player in charge of the club’s youth recruitment and development operations. “He’s 15 years old. This other team over here [Crown Legacy], everybody’s 24, 23, 22, and there’s one 19 year-old,” Onalfo continues. “He sped up the timeline.”

Watching from the sidelines, it’s not difficult to see how Miller did just that, separating himself from his academy peers and becoming a starter on the second team this season. Standing about 5 foot 7, with calves like a bodybuilder, he soars to win headers against taller opponents. He laces passes with pinpoint precision, adding spin so they curve gracefully and land at a teammate’s feet, as if attracted by a magnet. Officially a left-back, Miller is versatile enough to shift into the midfield when his team is on the attack. He shows the strength to make crunching tackles, and the tenacity to argue with the referee when he’s subsequently called for a foul.

The general consensus is that Miller has the on-field awareness of a player 10 years his senior. “If people came to a game or came to a training and saw him, they wouldn’t believe his age,” Jake Rozhansky, the Revolution II’s team captain, will say later. “The kid has crazy potential, to be honest with you.” But with potential comes pressure, the force of which could be crushing on the shoulders of a kid so young he doesn’t even have his learner’s permit.

Miller grew up a Revolution fan and idolized Diego Fagúndez, the Uruguayan star who began his career with the club at age 15 in 2010. jared charney

The play on the field is just one part of the New England Revolution Academy. A week before the game, Rozhansky, Miller, and their teammates are sitting in a dimmed conference room at the Revolution training center. The mood is casual, like a classroom before the bell rings. There are about 30 players here, ranging in age from mid-teens to late 20s, sitting at tables arranged in three rows. Some players joke with one another while others scroll on their phones. But as Clint Peay, the head coach of Revs II, strides in and closes the door behind him, backs straighten and the players fall silent.

“Alright guys, let’s get started,” Peay says.

It’s time to review film from their last match in preparation for facing Crown Legacy. Over the next 20 minutes, Peay screens video clips overlaid with highlights, lines, and numbers to emphasize key points. Peay calls out mistakes — failure to hustle back on defense, lapses in discipline, squandered chances to advance the ball — as well as things done well: attacking space, defensive cohesion, maintaining patience when in possession of the ball.

Through it all, every eye in the room is focused on Peay. Miller bites his nails.

For Miller, like many of his teammates, this is a dream he’s had for as long as he can remember. “He has literally been talking about being a soccer player for the New England Revolution since kindergarten,” says his mother, Lindsay Miller. “He’s had a soccer ball at his feet his entire life.”

The Revolution II team reviews game film with head coach Clint Peay. JARED CHARNEY

The family is from Unionville, a village in central Connecticut not far from Hartford. As frequent spectators at Revolution matches, the family often made the two-hour drive to Foxborough — even before they knew their youngest son was a soccer prodigy.

Peyton Miller idolized Diego Fagúndez, the Uruguayan star who began his career with the Revolution at age 15 in 2010, when he became the club’s youngest ever professional signing. He marveled at how Fagúndez excelled alongside veterans such as Lee Nguyen and Chris Tierney.

“He was so young,” Miller says. “He was playing with the first team and he could score goals.” When he was still in elementary school, Miller set a goal for himself: to get a professional soccer contract at the same age as Fagúndez. “My goal almost my entire life was to do what he did,” Miller says.

By the time he started middle school, it was clear he was a special player. He could do things on the field that most people only saw on YouTube highlight reels. “He’s just always been different,” says Larry Miller, Peyton’s father, an aerospace programmer who often doubled as youth soccer coach for Peyton and his older brother, Logan. “He is a student of the game; he studied it, he watched his brother play and he just analyzed. When he got on the field, you could just see it.”

The Revolution’s scouts thought so, too. In April 2021, when Miller was 13, the club invited him to train with the academy as part of its residency program, which would involve moving rent-free into one of several homes the Revolution has in Foxborough. Neither Miller nor his parents were yet ready for him to leave home, so they opted to commute as many as seven days a week to Foxborough for their son’s practices and games.

Anticipating the commitment would be grueling, the Millers decided to keep him in an online school, even after the COVID lockdowns were lifted. “We wanted to give him a year of the online school to show us that he could do it, to be a self-starter and be able to be responsible enough to take his education in his own hands,” says Lindsay Miller, executive director of an assisted living community. “And he’s an A student so we weren’t too worried about that.”

Peyton would leave home in Unionville around 3 p.m. to make it on time for practice in Foxborough at 6:30. It wasn’t easy. “He would be hopping in the car, doing his homework,” his mother says. “And then, if he still had homework, doing homework in the car on the way home.” Often, they wouldn’t make it back home until midnight.

Miller dribbles during a game against Crown Legacy FC at Gillette Stadium. New England Revolution

Eventually the Millers realized the commute wasn’t sustainable, and decided to move Peyton into team-provided housing a short walk away from the training ground. Their son had occasionally stayed in one of the team houses, and he was ready. No longer was he straddling two lives, that of a normal teen and that of a rising soccer star. He was all in on his dream.

That wasn’t easy for his family, either. “It was tears of happiness and joy because he’s living his dream, and then it’s reality that I don’t have my 14-year-old at home and I really should be able to have him for another four years,” Lindsay Miller says. Peyton’s older brother, Logan, had just left for college, and it was hard to be empty nesters years ahead of schedule. “But it’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” she says. “How do you tell your child no?”

Peyton hasn’t looked back. He’s represented the United States National Team at a youth level. He was leading scorer for the Revolution’s Under-15 team in the 2021-22 season, with 25 goals across 28 appearances. The next season, he scored five goals in nine games with the Under-17s, before becoming the youngest player ever called up from the academy to train with Revolution II.

The idea was he’d dip his toes in the professional waters to supplement his development at the academy. At the time, Onalfo, the technical director, thought the team wouldn’t sign him until January 2024. But, as he has at every level, Miller exceeded expectations — and was soon starting for the second team, in place of grown men nearly twice his age.

“We put him into preseason and he just showed he belonged,” Onalfo says. “So at that point, we’re like, ‘All right, this is a special kid that is adapting to all these situations and whatever we put in front of him he can deal with, so let’s get him.’”

On June 12, Miller signed a contract with the Revolution, officially making him a professional soccer player, the youngest to sign such a contract in the nearly 30 year history of the club. On that day, Miller was 15 years and 216 days old, two months younger than his idol Fagúndez.

On a perfectly manicured field at the Revolution training center in Foxborough, Revs II players go through the paces of a morning session: weaving through a multicolored assortment of cones, doing one-on-one reflex drills, crossing and shooting practice. During the miniature games that end the practice, their communication increases in competitiveness and urgency. Cries of “Up!” “Man On!” and “Line!” ring out.

It doesn’t sound that different from youth soccer leagues everywhere, but a closer look reveals this isn’t a typical practice. Players are wearing what look like black sports bras underneath their practice jerseys, which contain a device that constantly measures heart rate, top speed, acceleration, and distance traveled. All of that data is sent in real time to a tablet monitored by the team’s performance coach. Above our heads, there’s the constant buzz of a drone, which is recording video of the practice to be analyzed later and reviewed in the conference room.

This technology and attention to detail is a far cry from when 27-year-old team captain, Jake Rozhansky, was growing up playing soccer in Maryland. At the time, soccer academies were common in European leagues, but newer to the MLS, so he played for a travel team. His team, without a practice field to call its own, instead played anywhere it could get space; he and his teammates carpooled to practice; they didn’t have access to a gym, so they did weight training on their own.

In his senior year of high school, Rozhansky’s club team made it to the national championship. The next fall, playing as a freshman at the University of Virginia, his team won an NCAA championship. Rozhansky was drafted by the MLS team Columbus Crew after college, but decided to pursue an opportunity to play in the top soccer league in Israel. By the next season, he was playing in the second division, and dropped to the third tier by his fourth. Then the pandemic hit, soccer was suspended, and Rozhansky lost the center of his universe.

At 27, Revs II captain Jake Rozhansky (center) is the team's elder statesman. jared charney

“I kind of had to rethink what was going on because not only was there no soccer, I had no family with me, no close friends that I grew up with,” he says. He began reading more and taking online courses, especially about personal finance.

As the elder statesman of the team, Rozhansky is routinely teased about his age. “I get a lot of [expletive] from the younger guys, honestly, but I like it,” he says with a chuckle. “They make me feel old. Like yesterday was my 27th birthday and they’re all telling me they’re going to get me candles that say 30.” But the younger players also clearly respect him, interrupting an interview to make sure they say goodbye to him as they leave the training center after practice. They also listen to him off the field.

He’s taught multiple teammates money management techniques and how to open investment accounts. He thinks financial literacy is especially important given how short the average professional soccer career is. “Playing abroad, a lot of the guys I was playing with were making a lot of money — and who knows what can happen?” he says. “These guys would not go to college and so their career — if it didn’t work out — they had nothing.”

At 18 years old, Malcolm Fry knows the difficult decisions players need to make, especially when nothing about the future is guaranteed. Fry, who grew up in Groton, Massachusetts, had spent years developing at Revolution Academy before committing to play soccer at Wake Forest University. But then the Revolution offered him a pro contract in October, meaning he took college off the table, at least for the near term.

Sacrificing for his professional career is something he’s used to by now. If his friends are getting together and he has training, he’s going to train. If everyone is hanging out late at night and he has a game tomorrow, he’s going to bed early. He knows how that looks to others his age — and to some adults — but he believes anything less would risk his chance at reaching his dream. He’s been committed to it since he was a little kid, he says. “People always ask me, ‘Is it a bit early to decide?’ I’m 11 years into this decision.”

In lieu of a more traditional teenage experience, Fry has formed deep connections with his teammates. On his birthday in May, he was supposed to fly home from a game in Toronto just in time to have dinner with his family and a few friends. Then the team’s flight got delayed, and delayed again. “I had this expectation of this feeling of real sadness,” Fry says. But then he realized he belongs to this collective with his teammates. “You don’t get to choose the group, but, no matter what, it’s like your family,” he says. “You end up having those bonds that you’re all going through this together.”

A few hours after Revs II practice, I’m in a car with Peyton Miller on the way to his home in Massachusetts, one of three New England Revolution residency houses. The two-story house is Army green, with a deck, a well-landscaped front lawn, plenty of yard space, and a two-car garage, not unlike the other suburban homes in this part of Foxborough. Outside, there’s nothing to make you think the next generation of soccer stars could be living there. But inside, there are a few hints.

Scribbled on a blackboard in the dining room are the names of the four teenage soccer players who live there, with tally marks underneath counting how many goals and assists they’ve registered that season. In the kitchen, another blackboard lists the menu planned for each night (Thursday: “BBQ chicken, baked potato, asparagus”). On the living room shelf, there’s an arsenal of Nerf guns and an assortment of board games: Clue, Jenga, Monopoly. A Ping-Pong table, Wii, Xbox, and flatscreen TV are in the basement.

Although a bunch of young players live here, all 16 and younger, “The house is not a frat. This is not Soccer Players Gone Wild,” says Shannon Noble, who is a residency program parent with her husband, B.J. There is a list of ground rules, including that quiet hours start at 9 p.m. and curfew is at 10 p.m. Players should answer when she calls them on the phone, they must pick up after themselves, and they each have daily chores, like doing the dishes and taking out the trash. “This is really a very serious component of what makes, in my belief, the academy successful.” (Onalfo agrees. He says the residency program helps the academy recruits “become dedicated to soccer because you’re basically surrounded by it 24/7.”)

Shannon Noble is a Revolution Academy residency parent in the house where Peyton Miller lives. “I’ve learned to offer the levity that they, as kids, should have when they are not doing school, soccer, rest, and sleep,” she says. JARED CHARNEY

Even after a day of meetings and training, Miller still hasn’t had enough soccer. He heads to the basement to boot up a FIFA video game with 16-year-old teammate Eric Klein. It’s clear that both are just as competitive in the virtual world as they are in the real world. “I’m in your head right now,” he chirps to Klein as they play. (It’s close, but Miller wins 3-2.)

Miller says life in residency is “60 percent soccer, 30 percent school, and then 10 percent other things, like friends.” On a typical day, he will wake up around 7:45 a.m., hop on a video call with his tutor from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and work on school assignments, walk over to the Revolution facility and grab breakfast there, have a team meeting at 10 a.m., start practice at 11 a.m., finish up by 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m., eat lunch, come home, and do more schoolwork in the afternoon.

Sometimes, he’ll work late to get a head start on assignments if the next day will be particularly busy. He’s also taking summer classes in hopes that it will help him graduate high school early, so he doesn’t “have to bring my computer with me to do schoolwork while I’m at the airport or in the hotel room.”

Plus, his parents have made it clear that graduating high school is non-negotiable. “School is his number one priority,” says his mom. “If he doesn’t finish school, he’s not going to be finishing soccer.”

When Miller’s parents talk about the future, they sound a bit like Rozhansky when he talks to his teammates: work toward your dream, but also think past it. “They told us the projected number of years for a pro player is around 10,” Miller’s mother continues. “And if you think about that, that’s right around the corner, right? Seems like forever away, but he’s 15 and in 10 years, he’s 25. He’s still very young at 25.”

Peyton Miller (right) and 16-year-old teammate Eric Klein play a FIFA video game after practice. JARED CHARNEY

Peyton Miller does sometimes think about what his life would be like if not for the Revs academy: he’d be a three sport athlete in baseball, basketball, and soccer, he says. He likes to think his classmates would cheer him on at games; he would go to school dances with the girl he would be dating; he’d fish on the weekend with his friends. Right now, he would be learning to drive on the streets of Unionville, on the way to getting his license.

Does he feel like he’s missing out on a normal life? “Definitely,” Miller admits. “The Fourth of July was yesterday, so all my friends are out doing stuff . . . I was upset yesterday about it, but I’m doing everything for a reason and things will come. I just have to keep working hard.”

He attributes a big part of his ability to stay grounded to what he calls his second family, the Nobles. B.J. is an academy coach for the Revolution, and the couple’s energetic 10-year-old son, Brayden, has become like a younger brother to the players.

The players staying in the house often attend Brayden’s baseball games. For Christmas, Miller got the younger boy a framed picture of the two of them, with “Brothers” inscribed across it. Miller knows Brayden is his number one fan, a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly. He tries to make time to “do stuff with him,” Miller says, “help him with his homework, help him with soccer, just be outside with him.”

“As a father, it’s been really, really awesome to have the environment where Braden has these older brothers that he looks up to,” says B.J. Noble. “Anybody that’s a parent understands how much time it takes to take care of their son or daughter. Well, here we are, we’re taking care of — more so my wife — she’s taking care of five young boys that are all impressionable in their own right.”

Shannon Noble says she does her best to remain aware that “there are a ton of expectations and responsibilities on their shoulders, and so I’ve learned to offer the levity that they, as kids, should have when they are not doing school, soccer, rest, and sleep.” This means taking them on outings to the movies, the beach, and going out for lunch with players from the two other houses.

But she also tries to be an emotional support for the young men when they’re struggling on the field or feeling excluded. “I don’t have a soccer background,” she says, “but I obviously know what that feels like in life. So we talk about why they’re feeling that way, what could be the reasons, how to turn it around. So a lot of more positive talk, reassuring talk.”

Even with extra support from residency parents, everyone who passes through the academy won’t reach their potential. “I’ve been here three seasons. There’s been other players here who have been talented, who I would have thought would have been still here, and they’re not,” Rozhansky says. “We talk about that sometimes with the younger guys. It takes a lot to make it in this sport and it’s tough. That’s all I can say. It’s not easy. And it’s cutthroat. It’s really cutthroat.”

Every player, even Miller with all his promise, knows the future isn’t guaranteed. “Not many people get to do what I do,” Miller says. “So I just try to get the most out of it every single day.”

In the 69th minute of that July match against Crown Legacy, Revolution II player Olger Escobar receives a pass at midfield. Miller, lurking on the shoulder of a Crown Legacy defender, starts to run. Escobar chips the ball over the defense as Miller bursts into open space. The ball bounces as it hits the Gillette Stadium turf; Miller looks up.

He’s one-on-one with the Crown Legacy goalkeeper.

Miller takes one touch to settle the ball, and with his second, he coolly slots it past the goalie and into the bottom right corner of the net. At that moment, it seems all the tiredness from a grueling game escapes his legs and he springs into the air, pumps his fist, and yells multiple times, Tom Brady-style, “Let’s [expletive] go!” before his teammates surround him.

This is only Miller’s second goal as a professional, and it seals the game for Revs II. Miller’s parents are in the crowd looking on, having made the trek from Connecticut as they always do for home games. It’s camp day at Gillette Stadium, so summer campers from all over Massachusetts have taken a field trip to the game. After the match, hundreds of children only a few years younger than Miller, dressed in uniform, neon-colored shirts scream for his autograph.

He stays for about 20 minutes after the game, signing anything the children throw his way: shirts, shoes, hats, towels, water bottles, game programs, and at least one sock. He doles out high-fives, poses for countless selfies, and gives his shin guards away in the crowd. Miller is one of the last players to leave the field.

Not so long ago, Miller himself was one of these kids on the other side of the stands. “It was special to hear them saying my name,” he says later. “I just thought about when I was a kid, when I wanted players’ autographs. They couldn’t get everyone, so I tried to get as many people as possible.”

Peyton Miller signs autographs for young fans after the game against Crown Legacy FC at Gillette Stadium. New England Revolution

As he walks toward the field exit, Miller is greeted by his parents and his older brother, Logan, who’s home from college for the summer. Today is a special occasion: Revs II are off from training for about a week, and Peyton gets to go home to Connecticut.

“We really haven’t had time as a family in quite a while. It’s been several months,” says his mother, who beams in a tunnel at Gillette. “He’ll be home with us for a week or so,” she says. “We’ll embrace it and take what we can get.”

“Peyton Miller, Number 76″ was the last name and number to be read aloud when the starting lineups were announced over the Gillette sound system that day. His name seemed to linger in the air. But for the next week, it won’t echo or boom.

Back at home, he’ll just be Peyton.

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him @JulianSorapuru