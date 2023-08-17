Boston archdiocese to hold special collection to support Maui wildfire relief

Money donated to the special collection at weekend Masses through Sept. 3 will be sent to the Diocese of Honolulu, the archdiocese said in a statement. relief effo

On Thursday, O’Malley announced that parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston will hold a special collection to support help victims of the wildfires.

To assist in Maui’s recovery after the catastrophic wildfires, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is asking local Catholics to donate money for church relief efforts in Hawaii.

Pope Francis last week offered special prayers for all suffering from the Maui tragedy, while also invoking God’s blessing of “strength and peace,” the statement said.

The aid facilitated by churches in Hawaii will “play a crucial role in helping to rebuild lives and restore hope,” O’Malley said.

President Biden last week approved a disaster declaration for the wildfires, which destroyed the much of the historic town of Lahaina. The declaration makes the island eligible for financial and other assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The images and news reports coming out of the Island of Maui are heartbreaking. The wildfires have killed more than 100 people, left many injured and missing, and destroyed homes and businesses,” the statement said.

All the money raised will go directly to the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation, the statement said.

“Cardinal Seán is grateful to the parishes of the Archdiocese for their expression of solidarity with those who are suffering,” the statement said.

