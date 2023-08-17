Boston Globe wins online journalism awards in feature writing, columnist categories

Janelle Nanos received the top award in the Feature category for her story, “Kate Price remembers something terrible,” a culmination of more than a decade of reporting by Nanos investigating Price’s story of being a child sex trafficking survivor and the trauma she had endured.

The Boston Globe was recognized by the Online News Association with first place in the Package of Columns and Feature categories and as a finalist in two other categories.

The piece, which was printed in the Globe’s magazine, implemented old photographs, audio snippets that “accentuate various characters and points” in Price’s story, and a documentary-like video that allows readers to see and hear her story, the association said on its website.

Nanos “deftly intertwined past and present, memory and reporting,” the association said on its website.

The story was also named a 2023 Pulitzer finalist.

Columnist Jeneé Osterheldt won first place in the Package of Columns category for her pieces exploring race, ethnicity, gender, and identity.

‘Arguably the most important voice in Boston, Osterheldt makes race, ethnicity, gender, and identity central to her work,” the association said on its website.

Osterheldt, deputy managing editor for culture, talent, and development for the Globe, is the creator of “A Beautiful Resistance,” a multimedia project celebrating Black joy and Black lives.

She was praised by the association for her ability to pinpoint racial, gender, and identity inequities in society’s injustices. She has called for the public to recognize the rape of an Asian woman as a hate crime, shined a light on Black women being used as soft targets, and addressed how mass shootings are targeting communities of color.

The Globe was also named a finalist in the Feature category for David Scharfenberg’s Ideas piece “The neighborhood that got it right,” a data-driven piece on resilience and renewal of Uphams Corner.

“Tenderness and brutality: True stories from an ICU” was named a finalist in the Personal Narrative category. In the piece, nurse Ernesto Barbieri details one ordinary day in the ICU, highlighting painful measures taken to sustain a person’s life.

















