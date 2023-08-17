Branch manager, boyfriend arrested in Providence bank heist

Delgado, 30, and Palmer, 42, are charged with breaking and entering, and may face other charges when they are arraigned Thursday afternoon at District Court, Lapatin said. Detectives were obtaining a search warrant to search their vehicle at the hotel, he said. The arrest was first reported by WPRI .

Tracey Delgado, the branch operations manager of the Santander Bank on 280 Atwells Ave., and her boyfriend, Stanley Palmer, were arrested Wednesday night at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Providence Police Major David Lapatin confirmed the arrests Thursday morning and said that investigators had learned that the two had recently returned to the area from out of state.

PROVIDENCE — A bank employee, her ex-con boyfriend, and another woman have been arrested in the “sophisticated” heist that cleaned out nearly a half-million dollars from a Federal Hill bank in late June.

Palmer’s criminal record includes domestic assault, drug possession, and serving time for first-degree robbery.

Police also arrested a third person several weeks ago, around the same time that they searched a storage unit in North Providence and recovered about $24,000, Lapatin said.

Justine Fernandes, 37, of Pawtucket, was charged on July 9 with breaking and entering at the bank. She is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions as a probation violator on felony charges of drug possession and forgery or counterfeiting. Lapatin declined comment on Fernandes’ alleged role in the heist.

Delgado, however, had piqued investigators’ interest soon after the old-school heist on June 29, and they suspected early that the crime was an inside job.

The bank’s surveillance cameras inside recorded two masked suspects dressed in black as they burglarized the bank and cleaned out $488,000 from the vault.

The director of retail security for the Santander branch and a Santander district executive both told police that the masked suspect who used an employee access code to open the bank and the vault with ease had a body type and mannerisms as Delgado, according to an affidavit supporting a search warrant.

When police questioned Delgado hours after the heist, she said that she and two other bank employees had closed up the bank the previous day. The detectives said Delgado told them she never wound the timer to keep the vault locked until the bank reopens, according to an affidavit supporting a search warrant of Delgado’s home.

Delgado said that Palmer had picked her up in her car, a gray 2015 Dodge, and they went to dinner at Texas Roadhouse in North Smithfield, then went home to Woonsocket around 11 p.m. and stayed in the rest of the night, according to the affidavit.

However, but a camera that reads license plates captured her vehicle on the road in Woonsocket at 3:40 a.m., according to the affidavit.

The bank’s surveillance cameras caught the heist on video.

The heist began at 1:51 a.m., when two masked suspects dressed in black showed up at the bank’s back door. One punched in an employee access code on the keypad, while the second person wheeled a red suitcase behind them as they entered the building, the affidavit said.

The same person who opened the back door used a code to open the vault, then pulled down a ramp, flipped on the light, and opened a second locked door, the affidavit said.

At 1:54 a.m. the suspects were seen on surveillance video rushing out the back door with the red suitcase and white bag. Someone in a grey or silver sedan flicked on the headlights, and the car took off out of the back parking lot on Africa Street, according to the affidavit.

The alarm had been triggered when the vault was opened, according to the affidavit.

The acting branch manager pointed out to police that the vault’s timer should have been set, which would have kept the vault locked until the bank opened the next day, according to the affidavit.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.