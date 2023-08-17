In Concord, a lesson in opening up to immigrant families

Five-year-old Ronaldson, red swim goggles perched atop his head, traded snacks, tickled his counselors with a stuffed butterfly toy, and stuck his tiny arms through a chain-link fence, reaching toward other campers playing on a large basketball court. Eleven-year-old Johswa hung upside down on the monkey bars, while 11-year-old Edilson dribbled a basketball up and down the court, his curls bouncing with each jump.

Some jumped in and out of the pool, others practiced for an afternoon talent show. A group of little ones, pink in the cheeks from a long morning of play, sat on the grass eating sandwiches and other snacks from insulated lunch bags.

CONCORD — On a warm, sunny Friday afternoon at the day camp run by the town’s Recreation Department, hundreds of school-age children were a blur of motion.

A migrant child waited for his lunch while attending the Concord Recreation Department’s day camp. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Concord has invited these children and more than a dozen of their peers, all of whom live in a Best Western hotel-turned-shelter, to the day camp to help them acclimate ahead of the school year. Meanwhile their parents, all immigrants from countries including Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cape Verde, have uninterrupted time for legal and medical appointments.

The camp, as well as a host of other programming the affluent community is providing for migrant and homeless families staying at the shelter, is a direct example of what Governor Maura Healey’s administration asked for when she declared a state of emergency last week and appealed to local communities to pitch in.

It’s also an example of a town that has come around to a concept some took issue with when the shelter first opened in March.

“[Crossing the border] is just such a complex, emotional experience that I can’t even fathom having to go through it,” Concord recreation director Anna McKeown said as she walked among the children, many of whom shouted out to her by name, asking her to play. “These kids are so resilient, and wonderful. I hope they don’t have to live here longer than they do, but we’d love to have them back for camp next year.”

More than 5,725 families like those in Concord are living in hotels, at temporary housing on Joint Base Cape Cod, and in other shelters across the state, with more coming each day, according to state officials. Concord is one of more than 80 communities hosting family shelters, and many have rallied to welcome people to their communities.

Cities and towns have formed task forces, volunteers have assembled to give vaccinations, and school districts hired extra help to make the transition for new students as smooth as possible.

Healey has drawn on the effort in her appeal to landlords, businesses, the faith community, and even private residents to support and help provide temporary housing.

Massachusetts has a legal obligation to immediately provide emergency shelter to homeless families because of its “right-to-shelter” law, the only state with such a requirement. State officials are scrambling to add to the shelter system.

Migrants are turning up around the clock at Logan Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers. Many are from Venezuela and Haiti and are fleeing political strife, street violence, and economic collapse.

As of Monday, 1,426 homeless families had been placed in hotel shelters. When Healey took office in January, there were 388.

Communities such as Concord have stepped up, collaborating with local groups to create play spaces and using local schools and medical providers to make sure each child has an updated record. Local nonprofits, such as Making Opportunities Count, which is running the shelter, and Horizons for Homeless Children, have outfitted the hotel with age-appropriate play spaces and access to resources in various languages.

Concord’s school district also took swift action to make sure children do not fall behind in the classroom.

A migrant child performed a card trick while waiting for the talent show at the Concord Recreation Department’s day camp. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

To comply with a federal law that ensures equal educational opportunities for homeless children, school districts share costs to bus students to their home district if the child is staying in a shelter in a different community. In Concord, for example, 10 vans and three buses roll into the hotel shelter each morning to transport children not only to Concord schools but also to those in Boston, Malden, Worcester, and Chelsea.

Students who attended school in a community they once called home are entitled to keep going there.

Students were enrolled in school on a Tuesday and were in the classroom by Thursday, Concord Public Schools superintendent Laurie Hunter said.

“We have been pulling magical rabbits out of hats,” Hunter said.

Throughout the state, similar efforts have taken place.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, who was previously mayor of Salem, often points to the efforts that Salem State University took to convert vacant dorms to shelter housing.

Greenfield has been so inundated with donations to its family shelter at a Days Inn that providers had to ask the public to pause its generosity. In Leicester, dorms on the old Becker College campus are sheltering dozens of families, who have participated in town festivals and enjoyed the campus’s lush green space.

The Leicester shelter has brought jobs to the community, and its operator Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, is paying rent to the town.

“It’s been a nice synergy, and it’s really nice for the families to be in a place where, you know, they feel safe,” Leah Bradley, CEO of the Housing Alliance, said. “We need all of the communities to help us to fix this issue.”

State Housing Secretary Edward M. Augustus said he appreciates what the cities and towns have done.

“We know this effort can create challenges and stresses on local governments and school districts, but without our local communities’ partnership, the Commonwealth could not meet its obligation to provide shelter to the most vulnerable among us,” Augustus said.

But not all cities and towns have adapted so easily.

Even Concord had hesitations at first, and a handful of residents voiced opposition at a select board meeting to hosting migrants.

In Marlborough, Mayor Arthur Vigeant has said he’s warned hotels that if they participate in the shelter program, the city can’t promise them help with staffing or supplies, as it has in the past when the hotels were used as shelters.

And in North Adams, some officials opposed using a vacant dorm at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts to shelter homeless families, even though the college itself supports it. The plan was ultimately scrapped.

Milford and West Springfield have strict zoning codes that say that once someone stays in a building for more than 30 days, the building must be zoned for residential use; hotels usually occupy nonresidential property.

Worcester, which recently opened a small family shelter in a church, approved a plan for the space through shouts of opposition during a public meeting.

Mayor Joseph Petty said, “There is never a right way to inform a neighborhood,” but that people are more accepting once they realize how little impact a shelter has on their lives. The city has a long history of hosting immigrants and refugees, and has strategized with Augustus, Worcester’s former city manager, about how it can further expand shelter capacity.

“Once they understand the issue and how it’s handled, they seem to accept it,” Petty said. “It’s the smart thing to do. . . . We just can’t ignore it.”

In Concord, 18-year-old Kevinson, an immigrant from Haiti whom the camp employed as a counselor, helped wrangle campers ahead of the program’s talent show. He goes back to school at Malden High in the fall, and said he hopes to return next summer. He loves working with kids, he said, and sees a future career in it.

Kevinson said the town’s opportunities for young people like himself have given him “a lot of confidence.”

“This is the dream,” he said.

18-year-old Kevinson, an immigrant from Haiti and camp counselor at the Concord Recreation Department’s day camp, played with some children. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





