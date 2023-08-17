Four 13-year-olds arrested after ‘unprovoked’ assault at South Bay shopping center, police say

The victim told police that the attack was unprovoked and they were kicked and punched while on the ground, police said.

Officers on patrol were stopped by the victim, who said they had just been attacked by a group of juveniles around 8:25 p.m., police said in a statement.

Four 13-year-olds are facing charges after a person was assaulted in a seemingly random attack at the South Bay shopping center on Wednesday night, the latest incident of youth violence in Boston.

As the victim spoke with officers, the teenagers yelled at the victim before walking down the middle of the street, blocking traffic, police said.

The teenagers eventually moved off the street after repeated requests from the officers, police said.

As the officers placed two of the teenagers under arrest, they were “surrounded” by multiple children and were followed and shouted at as they brought them to a police cruiser, the statement said. Other officers tried to disperse the crowd, police said.

As a third teenager was being placed in custody, a teenage girl “began to interfere with officers and failed to move back after multiple requests,” police said. She was put in handcuffs after refusing to back away, police said.

The girl, 13, was charged with interference with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police said.

Two 13-year-old boys were charged with assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon (shod foot), affray, and resisting arrest, police said.

A third boy, 13, was charged with affray, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police said.

The teenagers, whose names were not released because they are minors, are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Juvenile Court.

Earlier this week, three Boston teenagers were charged in a random assault on a man near Downtown Crossing. The victim was left with a bruised left eye and cuts near both eyelids, as well as on his left hand, authorities said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said authorities have answered several calls for unprovoked attacks involving minors near Downtown Crossing in recent weeks, “instilling fear in business owners and residents.”

On July 31, six teenage boys from Boston were charged with assaulting police officers who were trying to move them away from the South Bay shopping center after businesses complained about a group of juveniles “loitering” and “play fighting” outside. One of the teens allegedly headbutted an officer while others threw rocks, according to police.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.