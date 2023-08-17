Georgia man convicted in 32-year-old killing of Malden teen

“The team that worked in this case was not deterred by the passage of time and used every tool at their disposal to root out new information critical to this successful prosecution,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Rodney Daniels sometimes lived in the Henry Street apartment when Patricia A. Moreno was killed on July 20, 1991 and was the boyfriend of the foster mother’s oldest daughter. He escaped arrest until September 2021 when a cold case investigation and new witness statements led to a grand jury indictment.

A jury in Middlesex Superior Court brought closure to a more than three-decade old killing earlier this week when it found a Georgia man guilty of shooting a 17-year-old Malden girl in the head on the fire escape outside the apartment where she lived with her foster family.

After a six-day trial, jurors returned a verdict on Monday finding Daniels guilty of first-degree murder. They had heard closing arguments and begun deliberations on Friday, court records show.

Daniels, 48 at the time of his arrest, now faces a mandatory life sentence, according to Ryan’s office. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29, court records show.

“When a family loses a loved one in a homicide, even the passage of time never fully heals that wound. That is especially true when they do not have answers about what happened and no one has been held accountable,” Ryan’s statement said. “Those who knew and loved Tricia have been waiting over three decades for answers. When I created our Cold Case Unit it was my hope that we would be able to get to these resolutions. These older cases present substantial challenges and require relentless investigative work and dedicated resources.”

Moreno, known to friends as “Tricia,” still was breathing when she was found face face down on the third-floor fire escape landing where she sometimes smoked cigarettes. She had been shot once in the head. Suffering an irreversible brain injury, Moreno died a few hours later at Massachusetts General Hospital.

No gun or cartridge casings were found at the scene and there was no evidence of forced entry into the apartment. An autopsy recovered a projectile from Tricia’s body that was determined to be from a .38 caliber weapon.

Everyone who was at the apartment that night told police they had heard two gunshots but did not know who fired them, Ryan said. Daniels, who found Moreno’s body, told police he was asleep in an armchair in the living room when he was awakened by gunfire.

Despite learning that Daniels had engaged in threatening behavior toward Moreno and had been in possession of multiple handguns close in time to the murder, including one that was consistent with a .38 caliber revolver, police could not gather sufficient evidence to make an arrest, Ryan said.

Cold case investigators returned to the crime scene and reconstructed the shooting. They found that the trajectory of the bullet was consistent with it having been fired from the doorway to the apartment, Ryan said.

Investigators also located a new eye witness, a neighbor who had lived on the second floor, and had been out of the country for an extended period, Ryan said. He told investigators he was awakened by a loud noise and through the fire escape saw Moreno struggling to breathe with a male fitting Daniels’ description standing over her. The witness said he watched the male go inside and close the door.

Investigators also learned that a witness who had protected Daniels in 1991 later told friends and relatives that Daniels had killed Moreno, hidden the murder weapon inside an armchair and later disposed of it, Ryan said.

That woman has since died but not before admitting that she lied to police and a grand jury in 1991 out of fear that “her complicity in the cover-up would expose her to prosecution,” Ryan said.





