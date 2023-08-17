Help name Boston’s tallest baby, a giraffe at the Franklin Park Zoo

Amari, a 7-year-old Masai giraffe, and her calf at the Franklin Park Zoo.

“Boston’s tallest and biggest baby” and his mother, Amari, can be seen when it is clear and sunny, the zoo said. While the pair adjusts to the outdoor habitat, which includes the calf’s father, Chad, a Somali wild ass, and a Grevy’s zebra, they don’t have a set schedule.

A 1-month-old Masai giraffe calf has joined the Giraffe Savannah exhibit at the Franklin Park Zoo, and the winner of an online silent auction will have the honor of choosing his name, Zoo New England officials said Wednesday .

The male giraffe was born on July 14, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 184 pounds. His birth was celebrated as a victory for conservation efforts. Over the past 30 years, the Masai giraffe population has declined by 40 percent, the zoo said.

Advertisement

Amari, a 7-year-old Masai giraffe at the Franklin Park Zoo, gave birth there to a baby giraffe on July 14. She cleaned her skin with her tongue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Standing tall and majestic, the Masai giraffe is one of Africa’s most iconic and beloved animals,” the zoo said. “Known for their distinctively patterned coats and towering stature, these gentle giants hold a special place in the hearts of animal lovers around the world.”

The calf romped near a Grevy’s zebra. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For a chance to name the calf, bid in the online silent auction Aug. 16 to 27. Proceeds will support the care of the zoo’s giraffes.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.