Here’s why there’s a sign saying ‘I Hate Boston’ in the North End

The billboard is inspired by the album’s second track, “I Hate Boston.”

A new billboard in the neighborhood, with the words “I Hate Boston” over a white background, has drawn some curious looks in recent days. Turns out the harsh comment is a promotion for Reneé Rapp’s debut album “Snow Angel,” which comes out Friday.

Is the North End still mad over the city’s outdoor dining rules?

But in an interview with CBS News Boston, Rapp said she doesn’t actually hate Boston so much as she hates an ex-boyfriend from Boston.

“Dear Boston, your accents though harsh, are always memorable, unlike any performance from your beloved Celtics, and don’t get me started on your Red Sox,” Rapp told the news station. “Yes, I had my heart broken by one of your own, but I know I can’t place that blame on you. Dear Boston, I’m sorry for the slander, I love you forever, but I do hate that man.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Why are people fleeing Massachusetts? Share Columnist Scott Kirsner shares why many people are moving out of Massachusetts and gives some ideas on how the state can create some positive PR.

The 23-year-old singer and actress, from Huntersville, N.C, played Regina George in “Mean Girls” on Broadway, Leighton Murray on HBO’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and is set to play Regina George again in the upcoming movie “Mean Girls: The Musical.”

Advertisement

Rapp released her first song “Tattoos” in June 2022 and an EP “Everything to Everyone” in November. She has 3.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, according to her artist page on the platform.

A picture of the billboard was posted on social media by the account Only in Boston Wednesday, sparking speculation about who was behind it. Guesses included New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, and Mayor Michelle Wu, and some suggested that “traffic” was probably written below Boston.

Rapp retweeted it with the caption “no stone unturned” which inspired praise for her marketing team and excitement for the album.

Advertisement

The billboard is located around Cooper St.and Cross St., but can be hard to spot from the ground. For a good view, head towards the intersection of Valenti Way and Beverly St.

Some fans have already gone hunting for the sign and posted pictures of themselves with the billboard.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.