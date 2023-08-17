Hospital executive pay increased by double digits in second year of pandemic

The disclosures, which are required of all nonprofits, offer a window into what executives made as they ushered health systems through a second year of a global pandemic, where temporary staffing costs escalated, patient volume was disrupted by the Delta and later Omicron waves of the virus, and as organizations clawed their way back toward a new normal.

The figures, obtained by The Boston Globe, were collected from forms recently filed with the IRS. Total compensation is a reflection of an executive’s base salary, bonus pay, retirement benefits, and more, though the figures typically lag by almost two years.

Massachusetts hospital executives received double digit increases in their total compensation in 2021, despite the ongoing pressures their health systems faced during the pandemic.

Despite those challenges, the bank balances of the topmost executives did not suffer. Dr. Anne Klibanski, the president and CEO of the state’s largest health system Mass General Brigham, earned the highest total compensation in 2021 at $5.38 million — a 25 percent increase from the previous year.

Scott Sperling, chair of the Mass General Brigham board, said all compensation is reviewed and approved by the Mass General Brigham compensation committee and the board, the latter of which was committed to attracting and retaining top senior executives.

“To compete in this national market, we have developed a well-defined, performance-based system that allows us to offer compensation that is competitive with other academic medical centers here in Boston and across the country,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Kevin Tabb, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health, reported $5.33 million in total compensation — a 42 percent increase from 2020. Nearly half was characterized as bonus and incentive compensation

Additionally, Dr. Laurie Glimcher, president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, reported $3.99 million in total compensation in 2021, up 97 percent from the prior year. Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, reported a 79 percent increase in compensation to $3.09 million. Meanwhile Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, reported $3.09 million in total compensation, up 11 percent from the prior year.

Dr. Kevin Churchwell, who had been president at Boston Children’s Hospital since 2018 but was additionally appointed CEO in March of 2021, reported $2.86 million in total compensation, a 16 percent increase from the prior year. Kate Walsh, currently the secretary of the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services who at the time was president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, reported $2.56 million in total compensation, a 13 percent increase.

Executives who departed from organizations earlier in that year also reported multi-million dollar compensation packages from their health systems, including Boston Children’s CEO Sandra Fenwick ($4.37 million), Massachusetts General Hospital President Dr. Peter Slavin ($4.17 million), and Dr. Elizabeth Nabel ($1.51 million).

A spokesperson for Boston Children’s Hospital noted that Fenwick’s compensation included a deferred compensation distribution of $2 million that was earned over a period of years and had been previously reported on prior tax returns.

Of the financial data compiled by the Globe, at least 14 executives earned total compensation above $2 million.

Some criticized the compensation packages and the increases, especially in light of the continued reliance hospitals had on state and federal money to weather the pandemic.

“I find those double digit salary increases disturbing,” said State Sen. Jamie Eldridge. “As someone that talked to both health care executives and nurses and other medical professionals on the ground, the trauma, the intense chaotic work, the stress of nurses and other medical professionals was much more stressful than what any CEO went through. And yet ... these pay increases were so much more substantial than [what] most nurses or doctors [received].”

Katie Murphy, president of the Mass Nurses Association, said the increases rewarded executives when they failed to provide staff with necessary protective equipment and clinical protocols they needed to stay safe and reduce burnout. She noted that the increases come as several hospitals such as Leominster hospital, which is owned by UMass Memorial Health, are looking to eliminate services.

“These increases, in light of what their nurses and other staff were forced to endure under their direction during this same time period is nothing short of obscene and demonstrates a level of greed and detachment from reality that is impossible to justify,” she said. “To call it abhorrent is an understatement.”

According to data from the Center for Health Information and Analysis, while profitability improved for the vast majority of the market in 2021, health systems were still relying on large amounts of state and federal aid. In fiscal 2021, which ended in September 2021 for most hospitals, health systems reported receiving $386 million in COVID-19 relief funds. For the three months through December 31, 2021, hospitals reported $119 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Health systems would go on to have one of their most challenging periods into fiscal 2022, which for most systems started in October 2021.

However Alexander Yaffe, managing director at Pearl Meyer out of the Baltimore office, said there could be many reasons executives received double-digit increases during the pandemic.

Boards analyze their executive compensation in comparison to the market, recognizing not only the need to retain top-tier talent but also burnout for those leaders steering systems through the pandemic’s perils.

“The cost of finding a replacement, not only in search costs but loss of strategic momentum, is usually more expensive than adjusting a pay package to be what they determine fair and appropriate,” Yaffe said.

Health systems may also be bumping up compensation for executives who were new to the role in prior years but have gained experience navigating through challenging times. Those increases may be pushed even higher by virtue of overall market inflation.

Yaffee noted that it may take health systems a decade to recover from the challenges imposed or exacerbated by COVID. In the meantime, compensation will continue to vary based on the health care market.

“Not only does [Massachusetts] have very high quality health care, but it has a lot of health care,” he said. “It’s a dynamic and competitive market, which can sometimes lead to higher compensation, because boards are worried about not only losing the person, but losing them to another highly regarded, high functioning system that doesn’t require relocation.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.