Man killed in car crash on Route 1 in Topsfield

A man was killed after his car crossed a lane and crashed on Route 1 in Topsfield Thursday morning, officials said.
A driver passing by spotted the crashed car at about 7:30 a.m., Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead a short time after the crash by the Topsfield Fire Department, Tucker’s office said.
The victim’s identity was not released pending the notification of his family, Tucker’s office said.
His car, traveling north, crossed the southbound lane and ended up on the side of the road near 15 Boston St., the office said.
Advertisement
No other cars are believed to be involved in the crash, Tucker’s office said.
The crash is under investigation.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.