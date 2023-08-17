Meet the New American who is trying to bring Concord, N.H. together

Many don’t own a car, he said, and there aren’t good public transportation options.

On one side of the city, there’s the Heights, a neighborhood that’s home to many immigrants and refugees. The city center is on the other side, beyond I-93 and the Merrimack River – and, Ndayishimiye said, a world away because residents of the Heights lack the transportation to get to the city center.

“We need to step up and start advocating and talk about how much our city is divided,” he said.

That’s what he’s been doing through a local community organization called Change for Concord, where he’s been pushing the city to install lights at Keach Park so young people working multiple shifts can safely access the public place after dark.

“That makes our city look great. It makes our city look more inclusive because we can access public space,” he said.

Ndayishimiye, who is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, came to New Hampshire in 2016 as a refugee. While he lived in several other countries after he left the DRC in 2011, he said no other country felt like home.

He started high school here and at 25, he is now a college student, studying communications and hoping to go to law school.

He said he’s not your typical college student. He said he gave up sports, for example, because of his responsibilities.

“The reason I came here and wanted to stay for a long time and this is my true home is because I found a purpose here,” he said.

That purpose involves making Concord a better and more inclusive place, where everyone can access resources. He said he’s considering running for city council, and who knows? In the future, with more public service experience, he said, maybe he’ll run for mayor.

“Our government, especially our city government, has a responsibility to recognize that and prioritize everybody and also identify the inequalities we have in our city. That’s their job, and I don’t see that happening, and so that’s why I stand up,” he said.

