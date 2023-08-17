A big crash and a big win on the high seas

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Enright recounted the dramatic series of events that ended with his team becoming the first US boat to win the Ocean Race in 50 years.

Another boat slammed into the 11th Hour boat’s cockpit, just missing skipper Charlie Enright , and smashing a hole in the hull.

PROVIDENCE — In the final leg of a five-month, 32,000-nautical mile sailing race around the world, the Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team ran into one big problem.

Charlie Enright, skipper of the 11th Hour Racing Team, talks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick on the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

Enright explained that The World Sailing International Jury awarded the 11th Hour team points based on its average finishing position to that point, and that was enough to give them the victory on June 29.

Advertisement

The crash was a difficult moment for the team, he said. “It’d been three years of training,” he said. “Everybody put a lot of blood, sweat, tears into just getting to where we’d gotten to at that point.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But Enright said the team felt confident it would have won if the crash had not occurred. “As competitors, you always want to win it on the water,” he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes those things get taken out of your hands. But no two races are the same, right? They all have their twists and their turns. And, you know, to think that anybody’s going to go around the world unscathed is naive.”

The 11th Hour’s team name reflects the sense of urgency needed because it sees us as being “at the final hour in the struggle to save our ocean.” And Enright explained that 11th Hour Racing works with the marine industry and coastal communities to promote the restoration of ocean health.

The team sees tons of plastic and other pollution as it sails the world, he said. “We feel like canaries in the coal mine. We can speak credibly. We see a lot of plastic. I’ve done this race where it’s traveled through the Malacca Straits, one of the most heavily trafficked straits in the world, and there’s marine debris as far as the eye can see.”

Advertisement

Enright also talked about Rhode Island’s reputation in the sailing world. “This is seen to be the the sailing center of the universe, particularly when it comes to racing,” he said. “We have the America’s Cup that was here for so many years, and now three times in a row the Ocean Race stopping here as its only North American stopover.”

To get the latest episode each week, follow Rhode Island Report podcast on Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.