RFK Jr. hiring Republicans in N.H. for his Democratic presidential campaign

Ankarberg, a two-term representative who’s serving on the Election Law Committee , had also served in House GOP leadership but resigned from that role in March. He ran for office as a Libertarian in 2012, then won his House seat as a Republican in 2020 and 2022, with endorsements from GOP-aligned groups.

So a recent personnel decision by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign is making quite a stir here in the Granite State: Representative Aidan Ankarberg , a Republican from Rochester, has been hired to help promote Kennedy’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — It’s not unusual for presidential campaigns to court New Hampshire lawmakers ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But it is unheard of for a candidate competing in the primary for one party to hire staffers from the other.

Ankarberg’s activity in the State House in the 2021-2022 term earned him an above-average party unity score, according to Citizens Count. The nonpartisan nonprofit said his activity aligned 98 percent with the Republican Party. Ankarberg was also among seven New Hampshire state representatives who signed onto a letter in February 2022 to call for a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election results in all 50 states.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, former congressman Dennis Kucinich, confirmed that Ankarberg has joined the campaign staff, but he wouldn’t specify Ankarberg’s title or responsibilities. Ankarberg declined to comment for this story.

Former US Representative Dennis Kucinich, a Democrat from Ohio

Kucinich told the Globe that Kennedy’s “big tent” pitch is a unifying message that the nation needs. The fact that a GOP state representative would cross the aisle to work on a Democratic presidential campaign shows Kennedy is well-positioned for the general election, “and I don’t know why anybody would be upset about that,” he said.

But this hiring decision is just the latest in a series of Kennedy’s actions that have spurred frustration and skepticism from members of his own party, especially considering the support he’s gotten from Republican-aligned donors as he challenges President Biden’s bid for reelection.

In June, New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley urged Kennedy to rethink his plans to speak at an annual gathering hosted by the Free State Project. Buckley said the event would be a good place to find libertarians, not Democrats, and Kennedy’s appearance would “lend legitimacy to an extremist movement.” Kennedy rebuffed the warning.

In July, Kennedy’s comments that the coronavirus may have been “ethnically targeted” drew condemnation from members of his own family. He claimed his remarks have been misconstrued. He’s long been criticized for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases.

In August, Kennedy told NBC News that he would support a national ban on abortion after three months of pregnancy, which put him out of step with the bulk of the Democratic Party. His campaign later said he had “misunderstood” the question and doesn’t support an abortion ban after all.

Based in part on this pattern of “reckless” comments, Buckley said he no longer views Kennedy as a serious candidate.

“From his antisemitic remarks, to his anti-reproductive rights language, to his hanging out with Republicans and the Free State cult, it’s safe to say Kennedy isn’t running a Democratic campaign here in New Hampshire,” Buckley said.

“The Kennedy family has had a long and historic relationship with New Hampshire Democrats, and to see Bobby Junior come in and take that relationship and grab it by the neck and throw it against the wall, it’s very disappointing,” he added.

Kucinich said he respectfully disagrees with Buckley’s position.

“The party should be overjoyed at the fact that there’s a candidate running who has the ability to cause people from all positions to flock to this campaign,” he said. “I mean, that’s a plus.”

It’s unclear how many people are employed by Kennedy’s New Hampshire campaign at this stage. Kucinich said the team probably has at least a dozen staffers in New Hampshire right now, perhaps 20 or more. He wouldn’t say whether a majority of them are Democrats.

“When people say they want to support Mr. Kennedy, we don’t start asking questions about anything but whether they love America,” he said. “That’s all. That’s the only qualification for working in this campaign.”

“As this campaign rolls along, you will find more Democrats, Republicans, and independents moving to the Kennedy banner, which will demonstrate his capacity to win the general election,” Kucinich added. “That ought to cause Mr. Buckley to be very happy.”

Ankarberg, whose hiring was earlier reported by The New Republic, isn’t the only New Hampshire-based staffer who appears to have crossed the political aisle to work for Kennedy. Campaign finance records reviewed by the Globe show that Anthony Lotane of Durham began receiving a salary in June.

Lotane describes himself on LinkedIn as a web developer and digital strategist for Kennedy’s presidential campaign. His profile indicates that he worked in 2022 as a campaign strategist and grassroots director for Bruce Fenton, who ran in the GOP primary for US Senate.

Kucinich confirmed that Lotane is a paid staffer for Kennedy’s campaign. (Lotane did not respond to requests for comment.)

Some in the GOP have welcomed Kennedy. Carla Gericke, a Republican who serves on the Free State Project’s board, said Kennedy’s anti-war stance and his opposition to vaccine mandates resonate with libertarian-minded Granite Staters. While she waited in line to hear former president Donald Trump speak in Concord in June, Gericke said Trump and Kennedy could find common cause.

“I think what unites them is an anti-establishment lens, sort of going against business-as-usual and corruption-as-usual in D.C.,” she said, “so I might even like to see a Trump-RFK ticket.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.