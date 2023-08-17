Saugus man, 65, apparently fell to death at reservation, authorities say

He suffered injuries consistent with a fall, prosecutors said. Foul play is not suspected in his death, which remains under investigation.

He was not identified in separate statements released Thursday by Massachusetts State Police or the office of Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

A 65-year-old man from Saugus who was found dead in the Breakheart ReservationWednesday evening apparently fell and was found near a rock that is more than 30 feet tall, law enforcement officials said.

Breakheart Reservation, a popular swimming and hiking area in Saugus, is run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The man went to the state-run reservation around 8 a.m. Wednesday to search for a missing piece of property, prosecutors said.

A family member who had not heard from him in the afternoon contacted Saugus police around 5:45 p.m. to report him missing.

“Numerous family members and friends launched a search and one friend found the man about a half-hour later, deceased near the base of the Castle Rock rock formation,” Tucker’s office said.

The man’s body was found at about 6:05 p.m., State Police said in a statement. He was found a few hundred yards into the reservation adjacent to a large rock formation that rises to a height of 30-plus feet.

“Whether the man fell from the higher location remains part of the ongoing investigation into the facts and circumstances of his death,” State Police said.

The office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death, the district attorney’s office said. His death is not considered suspicious.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.