Secrets about political debates, according to former candidates

Have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of the actual candidates leading up and during debates? I asked several Democrat and Republican candidates for high-level posts (Congress, governor, mayor of Providence) over the past 13 years to anonymously share something the average voter or viewer might not know about the experience.

My colleagues Ed Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado will moderate a First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate at Roger Williams University tonight at 6. You can watch the debate on our website here.

Former candidate for governor: Two things come to mind: The amount of makeup we wear for television, and the boxes we stand on to look taller. I still have my own box.

Former candidate for governor: Three things: It’s 90 degrees on stage! You can stand on a block if you are height challenged. And voters might not appreciate how much time goes into preparing.

Former candidate for governor: My campaign taped a picture of my daughter to my podium to make me smile more.

Former candidate for governor: With the exception of the television debates, people might not know that the candidates all spend a lot of time together before they begin. You don’t get your own green room, and you have a lot of face-to-face time with people you might be criticizing on stage.

Former congressional candidate: Unless it’s a televised debate, some political experts will tell the candidate that it’s not important. Why? Because there won’t be many people in the audience. Not true. It’s not the crowd that counts. It’s the sound bite that the media prints or plays the next day that creates headlines.

Former congressional candidate: We’re all humans. We get nervous. When there are a lot of candidates, you just hope the person speaking before you doesn’t steal your best lines.

Former congressional candidate: It’s always fun to find a rhetorical way to work the Easter Bunny into your talking points.

Former mayoral candidate: There are only downsides to having many debates - the opportunity to say something stupid. Very little upside. Most debates are watched by the people organizing them.

