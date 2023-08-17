Springfield girl, 10, shot during neighbor’s shooting rampage, dies

In 20 raw and emotional Facebook posts throughout the week, the girl’s mother, Stephanie Croteau, expressed the profound loss of her mother, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks.

The child’s death at 12:56 p.m. at Boston Children’s Hospital was confirmed Thursday evening by Jim Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

A 10-year-old girl who had been in critical condition since Monday when a neighbor burst into her grandmother’s Springfield home and opened fire, killing the grandmother and wounding the girl and her older sister before turning the gun on himself, died Thursday afternoon.

At one point, Croteau wrote that she is grappling with the loss of her mother, with whom she “did everything” and “spoke about everything,” and the reality that she “could possibly be losing my child.”

Advertisement

“At 2:45 pm Monday August 14th, my life and time has stopped,” Croteau posted late Wednesday morning.

Victor Nieves, 34, had reportedly been binging on cocaine and over-the-counter drugs before he raced downstairs and opened fire, fatally shooting Fairbanks in the head, wounding her granddaughters, 10 and 12, and killing the family dog and himself, according to a Mass.Live interview with Nieves’ girlfriend.

“My beautiful so happy and energetic girl,” Croteau lamented in another post. “Why just why is this happening to you baby.”

When police arrived at 174 Berkshire Ave., they reportedly found a trio of frightened, blood-soaked children hiding in a bedroom, including the 10-year old who had been shot in the chest. Her 12-year-old sister was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield in stable condition. A 5-year-old brother was not injured.

By Wednesday afternoon Croteau’s social media posts had turned to a collage of the girl’s “peaceful and beautiful” bedside baptismal at the hospital.

“I never imagined I would have had to bury one of my children,” Croteau posted.

Advertisement

When death came on Thursday, “it was peaceful” and without “any pain” and in the presence of family, Croteau posted. “I love you my fierce girl. You were a warrior.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.