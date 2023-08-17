Steamship Authority ferry drifted away from dock after two bow lines slipped off, review finds

General manager Robert Davis presented the findings at a Steamship Authority board meeting on Tuesday. On July 27, the M/V Sankaty ferry was docked at the authority’s Woods Hole Terminal when one of the bow lines came free around 5 p.m., the authority said in a statement. Weather conditions caused a second line to slip off, and as the boat began to drift, the remaining three lines were not strong enough to keep the vessel in place.

The ferry drifted a short distance before coming to rest at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The boat was docked for the day, so no crew, passengers, or vehicles were on board, officials said. There were no reported injuries or major damage to the dock or ferry.

“We are very fortunate that there was no loss of life, injury, serious damage, or environmental damage,” Davis said.

The M/V Sankaty was built in 1981 and joined the Steamship Authority in 1994, according to the Steamship Authority’s website. The ferry can carry up to 39 vehicles and 300 people.

In response to the incident, the authority plans to updated its Safety Quality Management System and training procedures on line handling.

Officials said they could not comment on “any disciplinary sanctions that may have been issued against authority employees” due to the confidential nature of personnel records.

