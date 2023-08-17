Strafford County, N.H., sheriff arrested on felony charges

Brave is accused of one felony count of theft by deception for stealing about $19,000 in Strafford County funds by submitting personal expenses for reimbursement with fraudulent justifications, Formella said. He also faces two felony counts of falsifying physical evidence for the paperwork he submitted and five felony counts of perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

Brave turned himself in to New Hampshire State Police in Epping a few hours before Attorney General John M. Formella held a press conference in Concord to announce the criminal charges.

CONCORD, N.H. — Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, who has been under investigation by New Hampshire’s public integrity unit, was arrested Thursday afternoon on felony charges that he used public funds for himself and then lied about it.

Those expenses at issue included airfare, hotel stays, and dinners during allegedly personal trips to Boston, Florida, and Maryland, and other expenses when he claimed to be conducting official business but actually met with “paramours,” Formella said.

“The decision to charge an elected constitutional officer was not made lightly,” Formella said. “However, no person is above the law, and the evidence in this case required action.”

“It is my hope that the public will be reassured that there will be equal justice under the law for every person in this State – including public officials,” he added.

After he turned himself in, Brave wrote in a post on Facebook that he would defend himself against the charges.

“I will continue to serve the people of Strafford County to the best of my ability and will sit before a jury of my peers,” he wrote.

Strafford County officials were notified of the investigation on June 2 and asked Brave to take a leave of absence, but he declined to do so. He’s an independent constitutional officer and has continued to execute the duties of his office.

Brave has not responded to the Globe’s interview requests in recent months, and he could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon for comment, but he has spoken about the investigation to other outlets, including Foster’s Daily Democrat and WMUR. He has reportedly said he believes political motivations in Strafford County prompted the investigation.

Strafford County Attorney Thomas P. Velardi, who will soon join the attorney general’s office and oversee the public integrity unit, referred questions to that office. His current team in Strafford County deferred to the state on this investigation, so he hasn’t been involved, he said.

Major Steven Bourque in the Strafford County sheriff’s office referred all questions to the Strafford County commissioners and New Hampshire Department of Justice.

All three commissioners — George Maglaras of Dover, Bob Watson of Rochester, and Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford — are Democrats, as is Brave. Maglaras told the Globe that he is consulting with the county attorney to determine the commission’s options and next steps.

