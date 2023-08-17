Students must use names, pronouns assigned at birth under new Worcester Catholic schools policy

The policy, called “Catholic Education and the Human Person,” was approved by Bishop Robert J. McManus in late June and announced publicly on Tuesday . It has been sent to all Catholic schools in the diocese for incorporation in student handbooks for the coming academic year.

The policy bans bullying or harassment based on “a student’s perceived sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” but it also forbids expressing, celebrating, or advocating for “same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events.”

Catholic school students in Worcester will be required to dress, “conduct themselves,” and use pronouns and bathrooms consistent with their sex assigned at birth, regardless of their gender identity, under a new policy issued by the Diocese of Worcester.

Leaders of Worcester’s LGBTQ+ community have begun organizing to oppose the new policy, according to Joshua Croke, cofounder and president of the Worcester nonprofit Love Your Labels, which supports LGBTQ+ youth.

“Bishop McManus has for many years now been perpetuating harms and what I would consider violence against LGBTQ+ folks, especially our young people, and this policy is just an added layer of his intention to cause harm,” Croke said in an interview. “We’re pretty upset but are hoping that there will be some loud community responses to this policy.”

The Boston Archdiocese doesn’t currently have such a policy for schools but is considering one, Terrence Donilon, an archdiocese spokesperson, said Thursday.

“We are going through a collaborative process right now that has not been completed,” Donilon said in an email. “It is simply too early to discuss just yet.”

The Worcester policy says transgender students “are expected to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex,” and offers a long list of examples of situations in which such behavior is required, including school athletics, dances, locker rooms, showers, and restrooms.

The policy also requires that students be called by their names assigned at birth or by pronouns consistent with their assigned sex, though it says there may be “rare exceptions only on a limited, case-by-case basis, to be determined by the principal of the school.”

“If a student’s expression of gender, sexual identity, or sexuality should cause confusion or disruption at the school, or if it should mislead others, cause scandal, or have the potential for causing scandal, then the matter will first be discussed with the student and his/her parents,” the policy says. “If the issue is not resolved to the satisfaction of the school, whose primary goal must always be to uphold Catholic truths and principles, then the student may be dismissed from the school, after the parents are first given the opportunity to withdraw the student from the school.”

David Perda, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, said the new policy is necessary because some diocesan schools had policies in place but others did not.

“Individual situations were arising which underscored a need for a single policy which clearly states Church teaching and provides consistent application of that teaching across all our schools,” Perda said in a statement.

The policy quotes the Catechism of the Catholic Church on accepting one’s own sexual identity and embracing “the conjugal love of a man and woman within the bonds of marriage,” and adds that the quoted “teachings of the church are not mere antiquated notions.”

It goes on to quote Pope Francis saying that “the young need to be helped to accept their own body as it was created,” so that “we can joyfully accept the specific gifts of another man or woman, the work of God the Creator.”

The policy says the Catholic church “must not demean or deny the sincerity and struggle of those who experience same-sex attraction or who feel their true gender identity is different from their biological sex” but instead " seek to accompany them on their journey of life, offering them the light of the Gospel as they try to find their way forward.”

“These truths are not merely faith-based; rather, such realities are also knowable through the use of properly functioning senses and right reason,” the policy says.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.