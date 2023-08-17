Warwick Water Division chief charged with assault

Terry DiPetrillo, 51, of Warwick, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor, police said. The charge stems from a complaint filed by a co-worker on Aug. 10.

WARWICK, R.I. — The chief of the Warwick Water Division has been charged with assaulting a co-worker, Warwick police said Thursday.

Terry DiPetrillo, chief of the Warwick Water Division, was charged with simple assault.

DiPetrillo was released on a state District Court summons. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

DiPetrillo began working for the city in August 1998, and he now makes an annual salary of $112,774.

He is currently an employee of the city, said Elizabeth A. Tufts, a spokeswoman for Mayor Frank J. Picozzi. “As far as any disciplinary action, that is under internal review and we can’t comment any further,” she said.

Advertisement

DiPetrillo could not be reached immediately for comment. The full arrest report was not immediately available from the Warwick Police Department.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.