In First Congressional District race, R.I. Democrats to debate Thursday

The 10 Democratic candidates who will participate are: Gabe Amo, former deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Stephanie Beauté, senior program manager in the tech industry; Walter Berbrick, former Naval War College professor; Sandra Cano, state senator from Pawtucket; Stephen M. Casey, state representative from Woonsocket; Don Carlson, professor at Yale Law School; John Goncalves, Providence city councilor; Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor of Rhode Island; Ana Quezada, state senator from Providence; and J. Aaron Regunberg, former state representative from Providence.

The public debate will be moderated by Boston Globe reporters Edward Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado.

BRISTOL, R.I. — As early voting gets started this week, 10 Democratic congressional candidates will debate Thursday night at Roger Williams University.

Advertisement

Criteria used in the selection of candidates to participate included their commitment to the Democratic Party platform, fundraising totals, experience in elected office, and number of endorsements from organizations, advocacy groups and unions.

The three other Democratic candidates will be provided the opportunity to respond to questions posed by the moderators in writing and may be included in the Boston Globe’s coverage of the debate.

The debate is sponsored by the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs.

It will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the RWU Campus Recreation Center, 1 Old Ferry Road, in Bristol. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must be in their seats by 5:30 p.m., and doors will close at 5:40 p.m.

For any questions or requests for special assistance to attend the event, contact the RWU Office of Special Events at events@rwu.edu or (401) 254-3166.

The forum will be livestreamed on the Globe Rhode Island website.









Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.