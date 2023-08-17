Defend Trump and ‘hammer’ Ramaswamy: DeSantis allies reveal debate strategy

The trove of documents provides an extraordinary glimpse into the thinking of the DeSantis operation about a debate the candidate’s advisers see as crucial.

A firm associated with the super political action committee that has effectively taken over DeSantis’ presidential campaign posted online hundreds of pages of blunt advice, research memos, and internal polling in early nominating states to guide the Florida governor before the high-stakes Republican presidential debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Ron DeSantis needs “to take a sledgehammer” to Vivek Ramaswamy, the political newcomer who is rising in the polls. He should “defend Donald Trump” when Chris Christie inevitably attacks the former president. And he needs to “attack Joe Biden and the media” no less than three to five times.

“There are four basic must-dos,” one of the memos urges DeSantis, whom the document refers to as “GRD.”

“1. Attack Joe Biden and the media three to five times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision two to three times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

The documents were posted this week on the website of Axiom Strategies, the company owned by Jeff Roe, the chief strategist of DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down.

The New York Times was alerted to the existence of the documents by a person not connected to the DeSantis campaign or the super PAC. After the Times reached out to Never Back Down for comment Thursday, the group removed from the website a key memo summarizing the suggested strategy for the debate.

Super PACs are barred by law from strategizing in private with political campaigns. To avoid running afoul of those rules, it is not unusual for the outside groups to post polling documents in the open, albeit in an obscure corner of the internet where insiders know to look.

Posting such documents online is risky — the news media or rivals can discover them, and the advice can prove embarrassing. But super PACs often decide the risk is justified to convey what they consider crucial nonpublic information to the candidate without violating the law.

But it is unusual, as appears to be the case, for a super PAC, or a consulting firm working for it, to post documents on its own website — and in such expansive detail, down to the exact estimate of turnout in the Iowa caucuses (”now 216,561″), and including one New Hampshire poll with more than 400 pages of detailed findings. The documents are so strategy-heavy that it appears that the super PAC, which recently had a top official, David Polyansky, leave for the campaign, is trying to dictate how the candidate should conduct himself on the debate stage.

The DeSantis super PAC and campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notably missing from the debate materials is a document focused on Trump, who has been attacking DeSantis mercilessly for months. The former president, who has said he is unlikely to participate in the debate, is also not among the candidates whose previous attacks against DeSantis were highlighted by the super PAC, in a preview of what he might expect onstage. The main strategy memo for the debate contains no mention of policy — and the advice steers DeSantis away from talking about specific solutions because doing so won’t get him headlines.

Key among the documents is one entitled “Debate Memo,” dated Aug. 15, which cynically describes how DeSantis — who has been battered by critical coverage and has struggled to capture attention in the face of Trump’s indictments — could wring the most favorable media attention from the debate.

Addressed simply to “interested parties,” the memo describes “Roger Ailes’ Orchestra Pit Theory,” quoting the now-deceased Fox News executive and political strategist’s well-known maxim that a candidate who lays out a comprehensive plan on foreign policy will draw less coverage than the one who accidentally falls off the debate stage.

To that end, the memo lists “potential Orchestra Pit Moments,” beginning with one drama-making opportunity, complete with a recommendation for a Trump-style insult: “Take a sledgehammer to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Fake Vivek’ Or ‘Vivek the Fake.’”

Related documents — one runs nearly 5,000 words across 17 pages — show that the DeSantis operation advises portraying Ramaswamy as an inauthentic conservative.

Internal polling contained in the trove of documents shows Ramaswamy surging in New Hampshire, which may have inspired the attack line. Ramaswamy was at 1 percent in New Hampshire in April but rose to 11 percent in an early August survey, according to the documents.

“Another boring, establishment attack from Super PAC-creation ‘Robot Ron’ who is literally taking lame, pre-programmed attack lines against me for next week’s debate,” Ramaswamy said on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to the contents of the memo and documents.

The debate-prep memo also urges DeSantis to “defend Trump when Chris Christie attacks him,” with a specific suggestion for an attack line accusing Christie, the former New Jersey governor, of appealing mainly to Democrats: “Trump isn’t here, so let’s just leave him alone. He’s too weak to defend himself here. We’re all running against him. I don’t think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who’s auditioning for a show on MSNBC.”

In response to the documents, Brian Jones, the executive director of the super PAC supporting Christie, sent out a blast email to “interested parties” titled, “Debate Strategy For CJC.” The only thing in the body of the email was, “Be yourself, and Tell It Like It Is.”