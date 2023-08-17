The week that could make or break the DeSantis campaign

That shake-up came weeks after DeSantis laid off a third of his staff, refocused on smaller, more intimate events, and, for the first time in the campaign, began to speak with reporters beyond conservative outlets.

The latest twist in the DeSantis campaign reboot (they reportedly prefer the term “relaunch”) came last week when DeSantis demoted campaign manager Generra Peck and installed James Uthmeier, his gubernatorial chief of staff, in her place. The new campaign manager, like the one prior, has no experience running a national campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not the first presidential candidate to attempt a reboot of an ailing presidential campaign. Plenty of others have been there before. Some, like John Kerry and John McCain, turned things around and became their party’s nominee. Countless others never did.

But there’s no sign the changes are helping DeSantis, at least in terms of his poll numbers and what his top donors are saying publicly.

This is a critical week for the DeSantis presidential campaign. Here’s why:

1. DeSantis is losing the argument he is the sole alternative to Trump

The best days for the DeSantis campaign came before, well, he was actually a candidate. From the evening of the midterm election in November through January, DeSantis was riding high. Fueled by arguments on Fox News, Republicans generally agreed that Donald Trump was to blame for the lack of a “red wave” in the midterms, and they were looking for alternatives. And there was DeSantis, who not only won reelection by 20 points in a former swing state, but brought a lot of down-ballot Republicans along with him.

But by the time DeSantis formally announced his campaign in late May, Trump was dominating the primary field. The question of who could emerge as an alternative felt increasingly like an intellectual exercise.

Still, for most of this year that alternative was DeSantis. Polling, staffing, and campaign money all suggested that there were three tiers to the primary: Trump, DeSantis, and everybody else.

That is barely the case today. While DeSantis solidly holds second place in the national average of polls, he has less support than all the other non-Trump candidates collectively. In a Trump versus not-Trump primary, this could suggest that voters are considering other options.

2. DeSantis must spend money to show momentum — and save money for the long haul

While sagging poll numbers were part of the reason for the DeSantis campaign shake-ups, so was money. The most recent campaign finance report shows DeSantis is spending so much money it’s not sustainable through the Iowa Caucus.

While much of the television advertising and on-the-ground organizing is being done by the super PAC that backs DeSantis, he’ll need to raise money to fund the basics of his campaign. And overall, when it comes to campaign money, he doesn’t have much more than his non-Trump rivals.

This matters because the money raised in August will determine how much money can be used post-Labor Day, when the campaign moves into a new phase. Late August and September is typically when candidates find they’re broke and not going to make it. This was true for then-Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, who, like DeSantis, started off hot then dropped out of the race in September 2015.

3. The first Republican debate is expected to reset the race

On Wednesday, Republicans will hold their first debate. It could easily be the most important event in the campaign before the Iowa Caucuses in January. Candidates who don’t qualify for the debate will likely have to drop out. Those on stage will get their first real chance to break out – or fade away.

No one has more riding on the debate than DeSantis. Trump will likely remain the frontrunner whether he shows up to the debate or not. Others on stage have nowhere to go in the polling but up.

DeSantis’s numbers, on the other hand, could go either way. He could make clear he’s much stronger than other candidates and the only one able to take on Trump. Or, perhaps more likely, the nation will be introduced to another candidate who grabs all the non-Trump buzz.





