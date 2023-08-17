Kendra Lara’s car crash raises questions that are relevant to her public role

Politicians are human so they encounter the same challenges as other humans, including divorce, the stress of providing for a child with special needs, and the frustrating machinations of bureaucracies. That’s what Lara — a 33-year-old single mother of a 7-year-old son with autism — has encountered, along with other adversities. Who can’t sympathize with that? But how a politician responds to personal challenges also raises questions that are relevant to their public role: Did they ignore laws others have to follow? Did they take full responsibility for bad judgment? Did they offer completely honest accounts of their conduct?

Just own it. Instead, with Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, it’s more like “you just don’t understand my life.”

For Lara, the answers are yes, sort of, and maybe.

Questions about Lara arise from the June 30 crash that occurred when she hit a house on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain and injured her son. According to Boston Police, Lara was driving without a license and the vehicle she was driving was unregistered and uninsured. (She contends the car was insured.) Police also said she was speeding and her son was not seated in a booster seat, as required by law. At a Wednesday appearance in West Roxbury Municipal Court, her lawyer entered a not guilty plea to multiple charges, and the case was continued to Oct. 20 — after the Sept. 12 preliminary contest in which she’s running for reelection to represent District Six.

Since the crash, Lara has issued a general apology to her constituents and said she knows that as “an elected official I have to hold myself to a higher standard and I intend to do so.” In an interview with me, she called what happened “disappointing” and “heartbreaking,” and said she’s now committed to answering all questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash. At the same time, she also blames her problems on bureaucratic red tape.

According to the police report, her Massachusetts driver’s license was suspended in 2013 after she failed to pay a fine for not wearing a seat belt. Massachusetts revoked her license after she was cited for a driving violation in Connecticut, where she missed a court date. By her own account, she did not try to get her license back until she decided to run for public office in 2021.

According to records of interactions with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles that Lara shared with the Globe, her first contact with that agency occurred in September 2020 when she applied for renewal of her Massachusetts ID, which she said she needed because she lost her passport. The next record she supplied was a restoration notice dated June 29, 2021, from Connecticut, showing that she paid the outstanding fine. Following that, there are two interactions in December 2022 with the Massachusetts RMV to “submit OOS (out-of-state) suspension.”

She told me that refers to her efforts to submit the Connecticut notice of restoration, which was twice denied because it had been issued more than 30 days prior. She then described several months of trying to resolve the matter between Connecticut and Massachusetts. All of Lara’s recorded interactions with the RMV after that occurred in July 2023 — after the June crash. So basically, she’s talking about six months of bureaucratic red tape, which is certainly aggravating. Still, if everyone did what she did, the roads would be filled with unlicensed drivers.

Meanwhile, Lara also insists that it’s wrong to say she was driving without a license for 10 years. When she was married, she said, she didn’t drive — only walked and took public transportation — and her then-husband was in charge of getting her son to school. Only after their divorce did she find herself in a situation where she took the risk of driving without a license because, she said, she felt she had no options. Her son needed to get to school and she needed to get to work.

As the Globe’s Emma Platoff has reported, Lara “regularly” drove to Boston City Hall even though she didn’t have a driver’s license and parked in the building’s garage. On social media, Lara also made it sound like she was driving other places, too. In December 2022 Lara tweeted, “If you see me driving in JP playing stick season at full volume, no you didn’t.” In February 2022, she tweeted, “Goddards campus is so beautiful in winter, makes me want to drive up to Vermont!” Two months later, she tweeted “when we had that snowstorm I drove to Vermont for the day with Zaire.”

She told me those tweets don’t mean she was the driver. Really?

She wants her constituents to judge her as a passionate champion of progressive values — which she is. But she also made personal choices that ultimately put her son and others at risk. It’s up to District Six voters to decide what’s more important.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.