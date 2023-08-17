The Russian Oppenheimer

After a grueling star chamber inquiry , stage managed by the Atomic Energy Commission and abetted by the FBI, Oppenheimer was stripped of his security clearance and barred from secret government work. During the proceedings, Oppenheimer’s speckled gray hair turned white, according to his biographers Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin. “He was like a wounded animal,” a friend said. “He retreated and returned … to a simpler way of life.”

Christopher Nolan’s hit movie “Oppenheimer” depicts the triumph and tragedy of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw America’s development of the atomic bomb. An emotionally fragile genius, Oppenheimer became the target of an anti-Communist witch hunt that broke his spirit.

Oppenheimer had a Russian twin, an equally gifted physicist who also ran afoul of the national security state. In Andrei Sakharov’s case, he squared off against the full force of the post-Stalinist Soviet Union, with a repressive system of surveillance and persecution that made the FBI and the AEC investigators look like pussycats.

Astonishingly, government persecution seemed to strengthen, not debilitate, Sakharov. After a world-class career in physics — the Russians credited him with spearheading development of their first hydrogen bomb in 1953 — he launched a career in human rights activism during the mid-1960s that earned him the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize.

The two men’s careers had obvious parallels. Oppenheimer and Sakharov were both civilian physicists recruited into their country’s weapons programs. (Sakharov signed up, in part, because the authorities promised him a larger Moscow apartment.) Both men responded to the intellectual challenges and to the aesthetic attractions of weapons work. “When you see something that is technically sweet, you go ahead and do it,” Oppenheimer told his AEC persecutors. Likewise, Sakharov observed that “the physics of atomic and thermonuclear explosions is a genuine theoretician’s paradise.”

Sakharov, 17 years younger than Oppenheimer, began his work on the hydrogen bomb after the detonations in Nagasaki, Japan, and Hiroshima, Japan. In his memoirs, he emphasized that he had few qualms about contributing to programs essential to the survival of his country. Sakharov also wrote about Oppenheimer’s occasional self-flagellations, for example the American physicist’s claim to have “known sin” or his famous remark to President Harry Truman that “I have blood on my hands.”

“Oppenheimer’s personal tragedy disturbs me deeply,” Sakharov wrote, before noting that the US and Soviet nuclear weapons programs may have guaranteed postwar peace: “After more than forty years, we have had no third world war, and the balance of nuclear terror … may have helped to prevent one.”

“Sakharov didn’t have to agonize over moral decisions,” explains Richard Lourie, Sakharov’s translator and the author of “Sakharov: A Biography.” “That was his nature. He went along long enough — he saw what the previous world war had done to his country.”

Sakharov even weighed in on the dispute between Oppenheimer and Hungarian-born physicist Edward Teller over development of the US hydrogen bomb. For various reasons, Oppenheimer had prevaricated about developing an even more powerful nuclear weapon after Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Sakharov agreed with Teller, that to falter in the US-Soviet arms race would be perceived as weakness: “All steps by the Americans of a temporary or permanent rejection of developing thermonuclear weapons would have been seen … as the manifestation of stupidity.”

The USSR, Sakharov insisted, would “immediately take advantage of the enemy’s stupidity.”

Several events contributed to Sakharov’s alienation from “Soviet reality,” as daily life in the USSR was called: an accident at a nuclear test site; a reproof from a military superior; and premier Nikita Khrushchev’s insistence that his weapons makers detonate the world’s most powerful thermonuclear device — the “Tsar Bomba” — to bolster his status at the Communist Party Congress of 1961.

“Sakharov was horrified,” Lourie said in an interview. “He realized that this fantastic force of nature had been put in the hands of fools, cretins, and idiots. After that, he feared nothing.”

Forced into internal exile after protesting the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Sakharov was twice hospitalized and force fed after hunger strikes. He lived long enough to see the start of Mikhail Gorbachev’s liberalization programs and to meet President Ronald Reagan in the White House.

Barely a year before his death at age 68, Sakharov was still unable to experience intimidation. He opposed Reagan’s “Star Wars” space-based weapons program and registered his concern, in person.

It’s one thing to talk about “speaking truth to power.” It’s quite another thing to do it.

