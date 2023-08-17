For MAGA, Trump’s legal troubles pit harsh realities against easy rationalizations

That’s why it’s the next few months, not the languid days of this post-indictment August, that will tell critical truths about the current state of American politics. Most importantly, we’ll see whether, in the face of the federal and state criminal charges against Donald Trump for attempted election theft, the GOP can snap out of its Trump trance and revert to being a reasonably rational political party.

Change that requires rethinking seldom comes quickly in politics. It takes time for news to sink into the groundwater of the country’s consciousness, to be mulled and measured, and for opinions to adjust as a result.

Let’s be blunt: The rate of discernment on adjacent issues hasn’t been encouraging. It’s been bemusing to witness the proportion of Republicans who continue to say Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate, despite the sweeping refutation of Trump’s stolen-election arguments by the courts, by Republican state election officials, and by Trump’s own former appointees, to name just some of those who have validated the actual results.

Still, we’ve seen some instructive evolution there. Some have at least abandoned the Mr. MyPillow-esque fever dreams of mysterious voting machine skullduggery or Chinese hacker switching votes and instead taken refuge in assertions of mainstream media malfeasance: If the press had merely gone along with Rudolph Giuliani’s attempted October surprise and spent the closing weeks of the 2020 campaign obsessing about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Trump would have won — or so runs the revised illegitimate-election argument.

Of course, for those genuinely concerned about possible election theft, the two separate sets of election-related criminal charges underscore this reality: Yes, there was a concerted effort to overturn the actual election results, but on the part of Trump and his cabal of conspirators, not Biden and the Democrats.

The Trump team’s schemes have now been laid out in indictments obtained by federal special counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis. Those indictments move matters beyond media reporting and Jan. 6 committee revelations about Trump’s plot and into the legal arena, where the determination will be made about whether that scheming crossed the legal threshold into criminality.

Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Still, putting criminality aside, we can now say some things with near certainty.

First, Trump was repeatedly told by top-level members of his own administration and campaign team that there was no widespread electoral fraud. He nevertheless publicly claimed the opposite. He then latched onto an illicit plan to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to disqualify Electoral College slates that, when properly awarded, gave the election to Biden. As Pence has accurately observed, in pushing that scheme, Trump put himself above the Constitution. And he called his supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and sent an angry mob to the US Capitol to pressure Pence and Congress to execute that ploy.

Trump loyalists can deal with that cognitive dissonance several ways. They can support Trump despite his efforts to subvert American democracy. That is, they can effectively declare that they prefer a would-be political strongman who shares their priorities and resentments over one who will respect and safeguard our Constitution and our democracy.

Or they can cling to the reason-defying conclusion that the established facts about what Trump and his cabal did are lies and that his two separate indictments for attempted election theft — plus his indictments for business fraud in Manhattan and for mishandling and concealing classified documents in Florida, as well as the civil suit verdict that he is liable for sexually abusing writer Jean Carroll — are the product of a vast left-wing conspiracy rather than the predictable consequences of his law-disdaining conduct. That is, they can reject an unwelcome reality in favor of a conspiracy theory-based delusion.

Or they can decide it’s time to move on from Trump. If one is a reality-based Republican or a conservative who wants to win, abandoning a candidate facing Trump’s world of troubles is obviously the logical answer.

But logic doesn’t necessarily govern Trump’s deeply committed MAGA loyalists. Not when Trump-Biden head-to-head polls remain close enough to give them hope lightning could strike once again, as it did in 2016. That reluctance is reinforced because bailing on the former president means recognizing, at least implicitly, that they were wrong about him. Arriving at such a conclusion, even internally, is always psychologically difficult.

There, oddly, the interests of MAGA-land and Biden-world align.

A politically crippled Trump, who would be 78 by the time of the election, is the opponent who probably presents the easiest chance of victory for Biden, who turns 81 in November — and whose age otherwise seems destined to be a very real election-year concern.

