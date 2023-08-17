The Celtics schedule for 2023-24 has been released. Here are the top 10 to watch.

Udoka has spoken only briefly about his time in Boston, and he will get a chance to rebuild his reputation with this young Houston squad.

10. Jan. 13 vs. Rockets: This will be Houston coach Ime Udoka’s first game at TD Garden since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when he was still coaching the Celtics. Udoka was suspended and subsequently fired last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee, resulting in Joe Mazzulla’s promotion.

The Celtics’ 2023-24 schedule was released Thursday. Here’s a top 10 countdown of the games you do not want to miss.

Celtics players were confused by Udoka’s suspension last season and have continued to speak highly of him. Just last weekend, star forward Jayson Tatum posted pictures on his social media accounts of himself with Udoka at the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Springfield.

9. March 1 vs. Mavericks: When Kyrie Irving spurned the Celtics and signed with the Nets in 2019, it created instant juice in a ho-hum matchup. Boston fans smothered Irving with vitriol during each Garden appearance, and even though the Celtics generally had the superior team, the meetings were lively and competitive.

It won’t quite be the same now that Irving is a Maverick. Dallas is not New York, the Mavericks are not even in the Celtics’ conference, and four years have passed since Irving left Boston.

But his presence, combined with the Garden return of Grant Williams, is enough to make this game a headliner. Williams and the Celtics were unable to agree on a contract this summer, and the forward ended up agreeing to a four-year, $54 million deal with Dallas, going there in a sign-and-trade.

Williams was well-liked by fans and teammates, so this should be a happy reunion. But he also was a bit frustrated that the Celtics did not try harder to keep him, so he’ll have this game circled.

8. Oct. 25 at Knicks (season opener): The NBA is simply better when the Knicks are relevant. Although they are not very close to being a title contender, they have constructed a strong roster, centered on point guard Jalen Brunson, who reportedly has emerged as the leader of the US World Cup squad.

If the Celtics need any extra motivation, their 1-3 record against the Knicks last season should do the trick. These teams met in the season opener in New York two years ago and the Knicks won a double-overtime thriller.

7. March 3 vs. Warriors: It’s hard to believe that these teams met in the Finals just 14 months ago. It’s unwise to count out any Golden State team, but this certainly feels like the last hurrah as title contenders for the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green core.

In addition to the entertaining Finals series, these teams have had some thrilling regular-season matchups over the years. Here’s hoping for one or two more.

6. Jan. 11 at Bucks: Just when the Eastern Conference finally appeared to be as potent as the West, things have been diluted. The Nets are no longer fearsome, the 76ers have a James Harden problem, and the Heat are waiting for Damian Lillard.

But Milwaukee is still standing and should still be viewed as the Celtics’ top competition in the East, so this will be an important road test.

This could be the Bucks’ final run with their aging core around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Khris Middleton (32), Jrue Holiday (33,) and Brook Lopez (35) hoping to make another title run.

Charles Lee is now Mazzulla’s top assistant after spending the last four years on Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee, so maybe he’ll have a useful Giannis plan.

5. Nov. 8 at 76ers: If 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton hadn’t missed a bunch of open 3-pointers in the second half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last May, the Celtics easily could have been ousted by Philadelphia, and who knows what the aftereffects would have been for both sides?

But the 76ers lost, same as ever against the Celtics, and now the franchise once again appears in turmoil after Harden stated that he will not play for them this season after they failed to satisfy his trade demand. Nevertheless, this rivalry still has plenty of spice, and the 76ers still have MVP Joel Embiid.

4. March 7 at Nuggets: For some reason the Celtics have a massive fan presence in Denver. Almost half of the arena is usually wearing green, and there is no clear explanation for the phenomenon.

But the fact that the Nuggets had never won an NBA title probably diluted local interest at least a bit. Now, of course, they are the defending champions. It’ll be interesting to see whether green can still get in this year.

Most oddsmakers have installed the Celtics and Nuggets as co-favorites to win the title this season. Like the Celtics, the Nuggets have a young core constructed around a 20-something superstar (Nikola Jokic). These teams seem destined to meet in the Finals at least once. Maybe this is the year.

3. Oct. 27 vs. Heat (home opener): When last season’s playoffs began, no one could have predicted that the Heat and Celtics would have an instant-classic conference finals matchup.

Remember, Miami trailed the Bulls late in the second play-in game and was in real danger of missing the playoffs altogether. Then it toppled a Bucks team with Antetokounmpo hobbled before beating the Knicks in the semifinals. At the start of the conference finals, a Celtics win seemed like a cinch.

Then the Heat throttled the Celtics at the start, roaring to a 3-0 series lead. The Celtics responded by winning three games in a row, including Derrick White’s buzzer-beating stunner to end Game 6. Then they returned home and collapsed in Game 7.

No regular-season win will erase that bitter taste for the Celtics, but this rivalry has been renewed.

2. Feb. 4 vs. Grizzlies: When the Celtics sent Marcus Smart to Memphis in the three-team deal that brought center Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, it was a stunner. Smart was the most tenured Celtic, and despite playing alongside so many All-Stars — from Irving to Kemba Walker to Jaylen Brown to Jayson Tatum — Smart remained this team’s backbone and emotional leader.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens took a risk by parting ways with Smart, and it remains to be seen whether the franchise’s culture will take a hit.

Smart was as surprised by the move as anyone. He said all the right things afterward and is still planning to have a large Celtics contingent at his upcoming wedding. But he is a fiery and relentless competitor and will want this win as much as any on the schedule.

The game aside, Smart will receive one of the biggest ovations that TD Garden has seen in years.

1. Dec. 25 at Lakers: Don’t overthink it. It’s Celtics-Lakers. It’s LeBron. It’s Christmas.





The complete schedule:





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.