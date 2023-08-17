A fired-up Patriots defense has its day in Green Bay

“Watch the film,” he replied. “You call it what you want. We call it getting better.”

For a sizable portion of the session, New England’s starting defense bullied Green Bay’s No. 1 offense. The Patriots were more physical than the Packers, forcing takeaways and generally making life difficult for quarterback Jordan Love.

Judon and Jabrill Peppers kept up a running commentary, while Deatrich Wise Jr. — who gave the Green Bay sideline a Mutombo-style finger wag at one point — and others brought an intensity level that made it feel more like a divisional game in November.

It was certainly a change from Wednesday, which saw an inconsistent performance from the Patriots.

“We got better today,” said defensive back Jalen Mills.

In many ways, it was the most eventful afternoon of the summer for the Patriots. Skirmishes dominated the afternoon — linebacker Anfernee Jennings was tossed — but that was set against the backup of a dominant New England defense.

Judon, Keion White, and Jeremiah Pharms would have had sacks if it had been real game action. Kyle Dugger and Marcus Jones had interceptions. There were big hits, including one from rookie linebacker Marte Mapu on Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft that forced Kraft to leave the field with a trainer. Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Isaiah Bolden, and Shaun Wade had at least one pass breakup.

It wasn’t a perfect day, though, as Green Bay’s backups managed to score during a two-minute drill. (The touchdown came after Adrian Phillips couldn’t corral a sure interception, with the ball bouncing directly into the hands of Green Bay’s Cody Chrest.)

But Thursday showed that if the Patriots defense — and the front in particular — can stay healthy, it has the potential to dominate.

“This is a very good front,” said Judon. “Run stopping and also getting after the quarterback. We can mix it up. We can put guys in different positions, whether it’s end, zone, three-technique. We can line five straight defensive linemen up and go like that. It’s going to be hard to block us.

“Right now, there’s just no let-up. We don’t want to go backwards. We don’t want to go down. We want to improve on what we did last year.”

Help for Hawaii

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played collegiately at Hawaii, is working to help the people of Maui and Lahaina whose lives have been impacted by the recent fires. He said the best way to help the families of Hawaii in need is to donate to them directly.

Tavai has a link on his Instagram account that provides detailed information for people interested in contributing.

“I know a lot of my teammates and myself have done our best to donate as much as we could,” he said. “And I just ask that anybody in the world right now who is watching, out of the kindness of their hearts, to give.

“The Hawaiian community out there is struggling right now, especially with their families gone and their land gone.

“If you guys have been to Hawaii, you know they show nothing but ‘aloha.’ They show nothing but love and gratitude for anyone who visits. And I just ask that somebody just returns that ‘aloha.’ They’re doing their best to survive right now.”

Buying in

Zeke Elliott has appeared to fit in well with his new teammates. The new running back was one of the first off the sidelines to celebrate a late touchdown by wide receiver Kayson Boutte. “I knew him before,” Judon said of Elliott. “So I know he’ll come in, buy in, and fit in in the system. He’s going to be him. I believe Zeke loves football. I believe that with my whole heart. You can see that from Ohio State until now. He’s going to bring energy. He’s going to bring excitement to the game. He’s going to buy in. He’s going to buy into the systems and what we have going on around here, and adapt. A little bit of excitement for his second day, and somebody you don’t really know in Boutte, it just means that he loves his team.”

Calming presence

In the early going, after one of the fights, the Patriots coaching staff drew the defense together. What was the message? “Focus up, guys,” Mills said. “We’re competitive, they’re competitive. It’s going to get chippy. It’s a joint practice. Guys are out here trying to win jobs and show what they got to the coaching staff. You know that. That’s why Bill [Belichick] is who is he; he brought us together, calmed us down, and we went back to work.” … Multiple players acknowledged the energy of Wise and Peppers, and the role it played during Thursday’s practice. “You can see and hear when Pep is on the field and you can see and hear when he’s not on the field,” Judon said. “When he’s around, you’ll know. And when he’s making plays, you’ll definitely know.” Barmore gave a shout-out to Wise. “He comes with it, every day,” Barmore said. “That’s what I love about him.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.