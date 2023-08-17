After lost opportunity, it’s off to New York where Red Sox hope to revive their wild card hopes vs. moribund Yankees

Losing two of three against the rebuilding Nationals was a leap in the wrong direction. The Sox managed a one-run victory on Tuesday then allowed 16 runs on 19 hits over 16 innings in the next two.

WASHINGTON — Like ballplayers of the past, only now carrying backpacks instead of valises, the Red Sox boarded a train to New York City after a discouraging 10-7 loss against the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

A team in better position could win six of 10 games against the Royals, Tigers, and Nationals and not look back. But the Sox are chasing two teams in front of them in the wild card race and needed to do better than that against a weak segment of their schedule.

Maybe that’s too much to ask. But they put themselves in that position.

That the Sox scored six runs in the seventh inning to cut into a 9-1 deficit gave manager Alex Cora hope that his team had regained its footing offensively after averaging only 3.7 runs over the first 14 games of this month.

But that’s not much consolation, especially given the six runs came off rookie Robert Garcia, who has spent most of the season in Triple A.

“Obviously the result was not the one we wanted,” Cora said.

Chris Sale pitched two scoreless innings before Jeter Downs — remember him? — drew a walk leading off the third inning.

That umpire Mark Wegner missed two if not three pitches inside the border of the strike zone was evident. But why was Sale pitching to the edges against a career .163 hitter with 22 strikeouts in 43 at-bats?

Downs stole second and scored on an error by Rafael Devers.

Sale somehow walked Downs again in the fifth inning as he continued to work the corners instead of attacking. That helped fuel a five-run inning.

Sale took a pass when asked about Wegner’s strike zone.

“I’m not going to get into that. I’ll let you guys be the judge of that,” he said.

Yes, Wegner missed some pitches. But a pitcher like Sale should be dicing up a hitter like Downs.

The Nationals have won 10 of 14 and could pass the Mets before the season ends. But it was still a missed opportunity for the Sox.

Now comes 13 games against the Yankees (3), Astros (7) and Dodgers (3).

The Yankees are in disarray, having lost eight of 10 to fall to 60-61. They have not had a losing record this late in a season since 1995.

“Right now we’re locked in on our stuff,” Cora said. “But obviously this division is not easy. They’ve been through injuries and all that stuff.”

It goes well beyond that. The Yankees are 26-38 since May 31 and have a team loaded with expensive, underachieving veterans.

For the first time in his 26-year tenure, general manager Brian Cashman fired a coach in the middle of the season, letting hitting coach Dillon Lawson go on July 9.

Sean Casey, who had no coaching experience, was hired to bring a more conventional and conversational approach to the job. But in the 30 games since, the Yankees have averaged 0.6 fewer runs and have had their team OPS drop from .711 to .689.

The Yankees are 1-9-3 in series since July 1. It hasn’t been this bad in the Bronx since the Danny Tartabull days.

The Sox have Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta lined up for the series, although there could be an opener ahead of Pivetta on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees haven’t named a starter for Friday. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are scheduled for the last two games.

In the hearts of baseball-loving New Englanders and New Yorkers, Sox-Yankees will always resonate as the best rivalry in sports. But with the Sox in fourth place and the Yankees in fifth, it’s not a particularly compelling series outside of the two fanbases.

This meeting in the Bronx will be more about survival than sentiment. The Yankees are desperate and the Sox might be there soon with the schedule coming up.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.