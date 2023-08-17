Jarren Duran acknowledges mental health struggles on social media amid breakout season with Red Sox

Recently, however, Duran has struggled on the field (.074/.138/.111 in his last 10 games), in a way that has seemingly weighed on him. In recent social media posts, the 26-year-old reposted content that suggested he was again struggling with his mental health.

His .299/.350/.492 line with 23 steals represents a monumental step forward in his career. It followed what Duran characterized as a major offseason personal and professional reset that became necessary after the 2022 season, when he struggled with his sense of self-worth after feeling like he’d let down his teammates through his struggles.

WASHINGTON Jarren Duran’s breakthrough season has been one of the biggest reasons for the Red Sox’ continued postseason ambitions. He entered Thursday’s game as the team’s leader in Wins Above Replacement (as calculated by Fangraphs) with 2.4 while making enormous strides as a multi-dimensional contributor.

“We are aware of it and we talked to the player. We’ll keep it private,” manager Alex Cora said. “I think he took a huge step last year when he opened up [in an interview late last year] about his situation, how he felt. … I saw the [recent social media] message, but we’ll keep it private and we’ll keep talking to the player and he’ll be ready to play.”

Cora noted that Duran has built a support system among teammates, coaches, and staff members who can help him with struggles both on and off the field — something he felt he hadn’t established a year ago.

“He’s open to go to guys and talk to them, understanding that they’re teammates. That’s what we are — the coaches, the support system that we have here, and the players. We’re all teammates and we want the best for him,” said Cora. “He’s in a better place [than in 2022]. Coming in, your first year in a big league clubhouse is not easy and I think he did a good job last year with the group. This year he feels more comfortable. He has a year under his belt and that helps.”

While Duran sat on Thursday against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, he entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and delivered a double down the left-field line, adding to what Cora praised as his immense season-long contributions.

“Shoot, if you would tell me he’d hit .299 with an [.842] OPS when we sent him down in spring training, I’d say, yeah, I’ll take that player,” said Cora. “It was just a bad stretch for him. I think the quality of the at-bats are still the same. He’s still with [the] game plan. [Opponents] are looking to make adjustments and now it’s time for us to make adjustments.”

Deadline, redux?

It’s now just over two weeks since the trade deadline passed, when the Red Sox could not find a deal that would deepen their pitching staff for the short- or long-term. However, the team has seen its staff take a considerably different shape with the return of Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock from the injured list, with Tanner Houck likewise expected back in the coming days.

Given that the return of those contributors is now at hand (instead of being theoretical at the deadline), how does chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom feel about the team’s non-moves at the deadline?

“We were going to be in a good spot [with the pitching staff] regardless [of what happened at the trade deadline],” said Bloom. “Obviously, the chances that we would get fully healthy and stay that way the rest of the year were low, because this is baseball. [Injuries] happen and you have to plan for them. But the bottom line was that we wanted to make additions if they made sense in terms of getting who we were getting and what we would have to give up, as well as who they’d be replacing on the staff. I feel the same way about it now as I did then.”

Houck, who threw four scoreless innings for Triple A Worcester on Wednesday, will join the Sox in New York for the series against the Yankees. Barring a setback, he’ll be activated from the injured list on Monday in Houston, a bit more than two months after suffering facial fractures on a liner off his right cheek.

Shortstops

Pablo Reyes started at shortstop on Thursday, with Trevor Story getting a day at DH and Justin Turner taking a day off to rest his injured heel. Reyes has started 11 consecutive games for the Sox.

“Right now he’s earning his spot in the lineup every day not only against lefties, but against righties. The quality of the at-bats is really good,” said Cora. “That combination of [a swing that is] short to the baseball and not chasing and hitting the ball hard in the zone, that always works.”

Though Story didn’t play short on Thursday, the Sox are thrilled with his defense at the position.

“He’s a joy to watch,” said Cora. “He’s really good defensively. He’s a good player. Like I said, you know, very dynamic. He’s a game-changer at that position.”

