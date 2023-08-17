Jon Anik grew up in Greater Boston and now he returns as the lead broadcaster for UFC 292 at TD Garden Saturday

After attending The Rivers School and Gettysburg College, Anik was a sportswriter for the MetroWest Daily News in Framingham before becoming an anchor at ESPN. The charismatic, vastly respected Anik began with the UFC in 2011 and has risen to stardom.

Unparalleled enthusiasm permeates the airwaves with Anik at the microphone. Anik does not plan his calls, yet he delivers meaningful lines that encapsulate the gravity of the moment time after time.

Anik spends more than 100 nights a year on the road, doing what he loves as an integral part in the promotion’s ability to deliver a quality show. The veteran broadcaster expects a special Saturday night on Causeway Street when he returns home.

A Q and A session with Anik:

Question: You have garnered a meteoric rise in popularity since taking over as the lead play-by-play voice for the UFC in 2017. What lessons have you learned since and how have you evolved as a broadcaster?

Answer: The evolution is neverending. We’ve never had a perfect show and we never will. I feel like it sort of took me 20 years in broadcasting to finally master how to pause effectively and to not use a verbal crutch to fill that air — or in the case of my podcast, to not cuss but to actually just allow for a breath and some dead air. In the sake of my broadcasting and play-by-play craft, it is always an evolution. Certainly, having my public approval rating improve to whatever degree has been very humbling and I think I was sort of built the right way. I signed with the UFC in 2011, I worked a lot of the smaller shows for awhile, and then when I was elevated to pay-per-view in 2017, I felt like I was ready. Certainly, my skin has gotten thicker and I have learned to allow constructive criticism in and while also not allowing just the straight venom and hate to seep through. Joe Rogan’s support has meant the world to me. He’s the most-listened-to man in the world and he is always pulling me over and encouraging me and supporting me. If I’m being completely honest with you, I’m not sure anything has helped my public approval rating as much as having his constant support and approval.

Q: You call fights with such palpable emotion that it carries over through the television screen. How would you describe your style?

A: I’ve had a lot of good broadcasting icons like Sean McDonough and even Mike Gorman, guys who I have maybe molded my style after a little bit. I think maybe I lean more towards Kevin Harlan than those guys, at least in terms of some of my pension for being energetic in big moments. This is a broadcasting challenge unlike anything in sports. It’s like doing back-to-back Super Bowls every time we crack a mic. It’s not a three-hour football game, it’s seven or eight hours on a headset. I’ve learned a lot in terms of pacing myself and leaving room in my register for the big moments at the end of the night. No matter how tired you are or how lucid or not you feel on a given night, I know that I can always control my energy and there’s no better performance-enhancing drug for broadcasters than a throaty UFC crowd. We obviously have some of the best live events and live event crowds in the world and we obviously expect a huge response here in Boston. Adrenaline is a powerful thing for me on fight night.

Q: In a career full of memorable calls, is there one that stands out as your favorite?

A: There are a couple. In a broad sense, I always say that the most special thing for me in that seat is when a non-champion breaks through and becomes a UFC champion for the first time. The two calls that are probably most special to me, when Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman and when Rose Namajunas beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk in that first fight, the head kick knockout, was just an insane result and I think that sort of encapsulated the dynamic of our broadcast booth in a pretty good way. Still a professional call that will withstand the test of time, but also the emotion and the craziness that maybe you’ve come to expect from me, Rogan, and [Daniel Cormier]. Those two fights come to mind, but really any call that involves a first-time UFC champion is one that will be special to me.

Q: What kind of emotion does calling a fight card in your hometown entail and what makes the Greater Boston area so special to you?

A: The reason that I’m working as a broadcast journalist in sports is because I was molded here. My formative years, whether I liked it or not, were suffocated with Boston sports. My mother grew up going to all of the Celtics games in the ‘60s and ‘70s. We were Patriots season ticket-holders in the ‘70s and ‘80s when they were the laughingstock of the NFL. I knew from a pretty early age that I wanted to work in sports. I always thought I’d be hosting the morning drive on WEEI or maybe writing for the Boston Globe like you. I never thought I’d be working in mixed martial arts and working outside of the city. So now, 20 years into my broadcasting career, I get to come back to a building where I used to be a season ticket-holder for the Celtics sitting in the nosebleeds and now I get to be on the floor above the parquet and the famed Garden ice calling mixed martial arts fights. It’s just a really, really special thing.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.