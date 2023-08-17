Maine Little Leaguers suffer 10-0 defeat to Washington in opening World Series game

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond team from Maine lost, 10-0, Thursday to a team from Seattle in its opening game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Maine was undone by four errors in the first three innings, leading to its first loss in 13 games of postseason play this summer.

Washington’s Rylan Jackson knocked a two-run single into right field to start the scoring in the top of the second inning. Then Washington plated six in the third inning and two more in the fourth, forcing an early mercy-rule ending.