scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Little League World Series

Maine Little Leaguers suffer 10-0 defeat to Washington in opening World Series game

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated August 17, 2023, 51 minutes ago

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond team from Maine lost, 10-0, Thursday to a team from Seattle in its opening game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Maine was undone by four errors in the first three innings, leading to its first loss in 13 games of postseason play this summer.

Washington’s Rylan Jackson knocked a two-run single into right field to start the scoring in the top of the second inning. Then Washington plated six in the third inning and two more in the fourth, forcing an early mercy-rule ending.

Maine managed just one hit against Washington pitcher Trey Kirchoff, who struck out eight on 51 pitches in four innings of work.

Advertisement

The journey isn’t over for Maine, which stays alive in the double-elimination format. It will play Media, Pa., in an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m.

Boston Globe Today